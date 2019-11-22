Benefield: Cardinal Newman looking to end Piner's storybook season

In 8-person football, No. 5-seeded Calistoga beat Tomales in overtime to advance to meet the top-seeded Cougars.

The Saints dispatched St. Vincent in the playoff opener and take on the No. 1 seed on the road. Both teams beat St. Patrick-St. Vincent during the regular season.

After a dominant victory over El Molino in the quarterfinals at home, the No. 3-seeded Wolverines head to Humboldt County for a stiff test against the No. 2-seeded Wildcats. Both teams beat Willits’ NCL I rival Clear Lake this year — the Wolverines by a 20-6 score and the Wildcats winning 28-17 in the season opener.

After a sharp victory in the quarterfinals over Pinole Valley, the No. 3-seeded Mustangs hit the road to Eureka to face the Crusaders, the No. 2 seed. North Coast League I champion Middletown won an NCS title a year ago and is riding a seven-game winning streak into the playoffs.

The No. 2-seeded Cougars are on a roll into the playoffs, having won five straight games, including last week’s thrilling 37-33 victory over NBL-Oak rival Windsor in the quarterfinals. They face a Benicia team whose only loss was by two points to a strong Sutter team and whose list of defeated opponents includes Maria Carrillo, 34-6 on Sept. 6.

Simply put, it’s the game of the year around here. The upstart Prospectors, the No. 5 seed, are led by record-setting quarterback Yonaton Isack and feature running back Adrian Torres and receiver Isaac Torres. Top-seeded Cardinal Newman has been surgical in running the table for the North Bay League-Oak title with quarterback Jackson Pavitt’s consistency as a dual threat to pass and run a big reason for their success.

Paul Cronin gets it. The Cardinal Newman football coach gets why people may want to see his team lose Friday night.

And Terence Bell gets it, too. The Piner High coach understands why people with no connection to the Piner campus might want to see his team knock off the mighty Cardinals in the North Coast Section Division 4 semifinals.

But neither head coach — one a veteran, the other a rookie — is buying into that overly simplistic narrative. At least not totally.

For one, this is not David versus Goliath.

“It’s a one (seed) versus five. It’s not one versus 16,” Cronin said.

And the only reason Piner dropped to fifth was their late-season 31-27 loss to Santa Rosa. They had, up until that stumble, utterly dominated opponents all season.

“You have two teams that are 10-1 playing the game,” Cronin said. “I’d imagine from past seasons people would look at it that way, but not this year.”

If we are talking about sentimental favorites or feel-good stories, the favored Cardinals are in an almost no-win situation. I almost feel badly for them, such is the community pull for the Prospectors. The Cardinals might as well walk onto the field to “The Imperial March” from Star Wars.

Piner is the undeniable Cinderella story of the season. A team that went from 4-6 last year to 10-1 in the regular season this year, Piner hadn’t made the postseason since 2015 when they were taken down by Bishop O’Dowd 41-0 in the first round.

Cardinal Newman, on the other hand, is a staple in the North Coast Section postseason and isoften in the conversation for both NorCal and state berths.

The Cardinals have been the best team around year after year. And with that success comes, well, an itch in some corners of Sonoma County for something unusual to happen Friday night.

“We have had success in the past whatever years in this county, so people probably wouldn’t mind seeing us lose,” Cronin said. “I’m sure people would be OK with that.”

Make no mistake: Cardinal Newman is expected to win. And perhaps more crucially, they have a natural expectation that they will.

That confidence, built upon years of success, can start to look like armor over time and it can be hard for underdogs to find a way to expose a weakness.

The Cardinals know what is coming, they know what the playoffs look like, sound like, feel like. They are playing at home Friday night.

“It’s not the unknown,” Cronin said. “They know it’s a good possibility they are playing late. They expect to be playing late. They are comfortable with that.”

And they are comfortable, or at least settling into the idea that few on Friday — barring those in the Cardinal Newman community — will be pulling for them to end Piner’s season.

“If you turn on a ballgame and you don’t have a team that you like playing, you always go for the underdog. That’s just normal. I do that as a fan,” Cronin said.

Piner may not be David in this situation (Bell likened the matchup less David versus Goliath and more startup versus established brand) but they are most certainly underdogs. And they most certainly had a steeper hill to climb to reach that 10-1 record than many teams.