Has Cal-Stanford 'Big Game' lost its luster?

The 122nd Big Game is Saturday, with postseason hopes at stake for both Stanford and Cal.

Anyone care?

Of course the players do. And so does a good share of the student bodies and alumni.

But even long-time Big Game devotees readily acknowledge that this annual event, once among the biggest in the Bay Area, has lost the interest of the masses.

“When I first started doing Cal football, the Big Game would fill both buildings,” said Joe Starkey, who has done the play-by-play broadcasts since 1975. “That’s simply not the case either way now. It doesn’t seem to turn on the public.”

“Cal and Stanford just don’t have the magic to me,” said Art Spander, a retired San Francisco Examiner sports columnist who has attended every Big Game since 1968. “What are people talking about here? The Warriors, the 49ers. If I didn’t care, I wouldn’t think about going to the Big Game.”

Last year’s game at Cal drew 57,857 fans, the most in the series since 2012. Over the last 10 years, average attendance has been 54,957 — down from 68,511 the previous 10 years, which was down from 77,358 the 10 years before that.

No small part of the drop-off can be attributed to a reduction in stadium seating. Capacity at Cal’s Memorial Stadium, which was roughly 75,000 at the turn of the millennium, is now 63,000. At Stanford, capacity has gone from 85,000 to 50,000.

But nobody is pretending that 70,000 people would be pouring into Stanford Stadium on Saturday, let alone the 85,000 that once did with regularity. As of Thursday, tickets were still available.

So what shrunk the Big Game?

Jon Wilner, who runs the popular and influential Pac-12 Hotline for the San Jose Mercury News, has written regularly about the conference’s struggles to keep fans engaged.

“It’s not one thing; it’s many things,” Wilner said. “It’s falling attendance for college football everywhere, and it’s kickoff times that aren’t set well in advance, and it’s a rivalry that hasn’t been competitive. The last time both teams were relevant in the same year was 2009, and the last time both were good — really good — in the same year (1991), Marshawn Lynch was in kindergarten.”

Neither team is really good this season — injuries to key players, including the starting quarterbacks have been a major factor — though both Cal (5-5) and Stanford (4-6) could still meet the minimum requirement (six victories) to play in a postseason bowl game.

Perhaps the last Big Game worth hyping occurred 10 years ago when both schools entered with 7-3 records. Stanford, ranked 14th in the nation and coached by Jim Harbaugh, lost 34-28 when quarterback Andrew Luck was intercepted at the Cal 3-yard line with 1:36 left to play.

Since then, Stanford has beaten Cal nine times in a row, the longest streak in a series that began in 1892. Prior to Stanford’s nine-game winning streak, Cal won seven of eight meetings. That followed Stanford winning seven in a row.

Rivalries aren’t built on one team’s dominance, but that is hardly the only thing that has pushed the Big Game off center stage in the Bay Area.