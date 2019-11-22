Team fights for banned Paradise High School football players to join historic title chase

A little more than a year after nearly every Paradise High football player lost their home in the deadly Camp fire, those kids are again dealing with turmoil.

In a cruel twist of fate, it's the close bonds those players and their families formed following the devastating fire that killed 85 people and destroyed nearly 19,000 structures in the tiny Northern California town that's to blame for the team's troubles.

Paradise's team, which used its togetherness and brotherhood as rallying points while going 11-0 this season, will have to play Friday night's Northern Section Division III playoff game without six starters who were suspended on Tuesday for their actions in last week's playoff game.

A fight broke out late in Paradise's 56-0 playoff win over Live Oak that Bobcats players and coaches say began when a Live Oak player twisted Bobcats running back Lukas Hartley's helmet after a play. Another Paradise player who had his helmet ripped off and was ejected for retaliating.

But what's most troubling for coaches and administrators at Paradise are four other Bobcats players who have been suspended by the Northern Section. As corroborated by a Twitter post, those four players left the sideline simply to pull their teammates out of the scrum while playing peacemakers.

While CIF rules are clear that "any athlete who leaves the confines of the bench or team area during a fight ... shall be disqualified" as well as suspended for the next game, there was hope in Paradise that the players would be judged on their intentions.

"Our players weren't going out to fight, they were going out to keep their teammates out of trouble. Their intent was to take care of each other," Paradise coach Rick Prinz told the Los Angeles Times.

These are kids, Prinz reminds us, who are still dealing with the trauma of the massive fire. The Bobcats had to cancel their season before the playoffs last year, despite being 8-2 and their division's top-seeded team. In the aftermath, only three of Prinz's players actually still live in Paradise. The rest are in homes, apartments or trailers in surrounding areas.

It's not a perfect scenario for the school that's two victories away from possibly its first trip to a state championship game.

Perhaps not all is lost for the suspended players, though. Paradise school officials have appealed the ruling by North Section Commissioner Elizabeth Kyle, which Paradise Unified School District Superintendent Michelle John wholeheartedly supports.

"After viewing the film several times, I disagree with the sanctions imposed by CIF and support PHS filing an appeal. PHS varsity football players literally ran for their lives last November," John told the Chico Enterprise-Record. "They lost their homes and all of their belongings. The players hung on to their coaches and each other to help get them through this tragedy.

"The four players I witnessed going onto the field were helping their 'brothers' to remove themselves from the scrum and at no time did I witness any of these four players put hands on opposing team players."

John was later overcome with emotion during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"I'm sad, I'm just sad, for everything these kids have been through," she said. "It saddens me that it comes to this. I'm having a very hard time with this."

In rendering her ruling, Kyle said in a letter to Paradise school officials she is merely upholding the rule preventing players from leaving the sideline, one which she had made a point of emphasis to schools twice within the last year.

Kyle didn't immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Paradise's appeal on behalf of the four players suspended for leaving the bench area will be held Thursday afternoon.

Like his school district's superintendent, coach Prinz finds it difficult to see his players going through another stressful situation.

"Our list of obstacles just goes on and one," Prinz told the Times. "It's been such a tough year, the kids have consistently tried to hold this team together and be there for each other ... and now they're getting punished for it."