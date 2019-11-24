Sharks win in overtime again, top Islanders 2-1

SAN JOSE — Logan Couture scored in overtime for the second straight game, giving the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 win over the streaking New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Couture scored at 2:30 of the extra period to lead the Sharks to their eighth win in nine games.

Marcus Sorensen also scored and Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for San Jose. The Sharks tied an NHL record with their 43rd straight win in a game it allowed two goals or fewer. The streak, with matched the mark set by Pittsburgh from Feb. 21, 2012 to Oct. 17 2013, dates to March 10, 2018.

Casey Cizikas scored and Semyon Varlamov finished with 24 saves for New York, which extended its franchise record by earning a point for the 17th straight game (15-0-2).

Couture, who had the overtime winner in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Vegas, extended his point streak to six games with three goals and seven assists over that stretch.

Sorensen got the game’s first goal at 6:38 of the second as he tipped a pass from Mario Ferraro for his fourth goal.

The Islanders tied it 27 seconds later when Cizikas tipped Adam Pelech’s shot from the point for his fourth.