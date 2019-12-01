SRJC men's soccer squad ousted in playoffs

The Santa Rosa Junior College men’s soccer season came to an end Saturday as the top-seeded Bear Cubs were ousted 2-1 from the California Community College Athletic Association NorCal Regional playoffs by No. 4 Foothill Community College Owls.

The Bear Cubs rolled into the home game on an eight-game win streak thanks in large part to their 3.4 goals per game. But they found themselves down a goal in the 16th minute after Foothill was able to put away a header off of a free kick deep in the Bear Cubs’ territory. The Owls made it 2-0 with 55 minutes to play and suddenly the prolific Bear Cubs offense needed to come alive.

It did, but not enough. Freshman Adrian Fontanelli, who starred for Rancho Cotate before becoming a Bear Cub, put away a deflection off of sophomore and Windsor High grad Rigo Barragan’s cross with 28 minutes to play, but that was all the Bear Cubs could muster despite a litany of chances.

With the win, Foothill advances to the CCCAA Final Four and the Bear Cubs call it a season. They end the year with an 18-2-2 record and the Big 8 Conference title.