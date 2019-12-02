Subscribe

Cardinal Newman, Ranhco Cotate learn NorCal playoff opponents

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 1, 2019, 4:37PM


Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate both won close games this past weekend to become NCS title winners.

On Sunday, they found out what the next challenge is.

The Cardinal Newman Cardinals, who earned their first section title since 2016 with a 13-10 win Saturday over Marin Catholic, will host Los Gatos in the Northern California Division 3-AA title game Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Rancho Cotate Cougars, who outlasted Las Lomas 7-0 on Friday to win a section title for the first time since 2002, will travel to Manteca to take on Sierra in the Division 2-A title game Saturday at 6 p.m.

If they win, the Cardinals and the Cougars would advance to a CIF State championship game against a Southern California regional champion.

