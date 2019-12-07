Prep football: Cardinal Newman dominates to reach state title game

Two weeks ago, after defeating Piner High School, Cardinal Newman’s head coach Paul Cronin said his players needed to increase their focus and tighten up on the details offensively and defensively.

Since then, the Cardinals have not only won a section title, but with a blowout 42-7 win over Los Gatos in the Northern California Division 3-AA championship Friday night in Santa Rosa, Newman has now claimed its first regional title since 2008 and has grabbed a spot in the state championship.

“That’s a big game, to win NorCal, and our guys did a really good job focusing this week. We watched a lot of film and our prep was really good and our seniors really led us,” Cronin said.

The Cardinals will host the Division 3-AA state final next Saturday at 6 p.m. The Cardinals will meet El Camino of Oceanside, which defeated Temecula Valley 34-18 on Friday night to earn the Southern California 3-AA title.

After earning its first section title since 2016, with a 13-10 win Saturday over Marin Catholic, Newman (12-1) looked to continue its pursuit of a state championship with a win Friday behind dual-threat quarterback Jackson Pavitt, who had thrown for 2,493 yards and 28 touchdowns with one interception and had run for 480 yards with seven scores entering the game.

The Wildcats (12-1) came into the matchup with a strong running game with a dual-threat quarterback themselves in Yost Girvan, who’d run for 548 yards with six scores, and Adam Garwood, who earned 1,215 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns prior to Friday’s matchup with Cardinal Newman.

But both teams learned early in Friday’s game, as the strong wind whipped the rain across their faces, that defense would prove to be the key factor as Newman got up early and was able to shut down any Wildcats hopes for a comeback with the Cardinals’ players swarming to the ball on each snap.

“For our kids to play on a field like this and to do the things they did, it’s pretty impressive. This is a cold, cold night,” Cronin said.

On Newman’s second possession of the game, a 40-yard pass to Nick Kelly put the offense in enemy territory and thanks to a couple big gains on the ground by running back Shane Moran, the Cardinals finished the quick drive on a 2-yard quarterback sneak by Pavitt, taking the early 7-0 lead.

Later in the first, after forcing a three-and-out, Newman’s offense took over at midfield following a short punt and Pavitt took advantage, scoring on a touchdown run of almost 30 yards. The Cardinals led 14-0 after one quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, Newman’s offense started another drive at midfield following another short punt. This time it was Moran who ran in a 2-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Cardinals forced a fumble which was recovered by Gavin Lippert. Pavitt took advantage, scoring on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Giancarlo Woods for a 28-0 lead.

Following a fumble by the Cardinals, Los Gatos’ offense took over at midfield midway through the quarter.

But on the Wildcats’ second play, Newman’s Hunter Graniss intercepted the ball and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown, increasing the lead to 35-0 at halftime.

Los Gatos opened the second half with a 75-yard run from Girvan to set up its offense on Newman’s 12-yard line. But the Cardinals’ defense did not break and forced a turnover on downs.

On the next series, a 42-yard run from Moran put Newman’s offense back in striking distance and the Cardinals took advantage with a 3-yard run from Moran to increase the lead to 42-0 after three quarters.

Los Gatos did not give up and reached the end zone in the fourth on a 4-yard run from Mason Holbrook to avoid the shutout but lost 42-7. And Newman continued its quest for a state title, a quest that was upended by a coin toss last year. But nothing is getting in the Cardinals’ way this year.

“It feels great, it feels like we’re doing it for those guys last year. They were super close. I couldn’t be more proud of my guys; we had a great team win,” Pavitt said.