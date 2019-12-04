Jon Gruden: Pin Raiders' recent miscues on me

ALAMEDA — When safety Tyrann Mathieu drifted to his right and intercepted Derek Carr’s pass intended for Darren Waller in the first quarter Sunday, it was almost as if he knew what was coming.

Following the Chiefs’ 40-9 win over the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, Mathieu said he read the play based on what he saw before the ball was snapped.

“We knew that when (he) did take shots down the field, we were able to understand it pre-snap by the formation,” Mathieu said.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, the man who designs the offense and calls the plays, didn’t seem upset Monday by Mathieu’s assertion.

“Hopefully I can get a copy of his tip sheet,” Gruden said at his weekly press conference. “You’re going to hear stuff like that here and there. If they had something on us, that’s another reflection of me. But I’ve got a lot of pride in our preparation and we’ll just have to leave it at that.”

With the Raiders losing their second straight game by 31 points, coming one week after a 34-3 road loss to the New York Jets, Gruden spent much of his post-mortem accepting blame for everything that’s gone wrong with his team falling to 6-6 with the Tennessee Titans (7-5) up next Sunday at the Coliseum.

Penalties

“Twelve penalties to none. I’ve never heard of that stat before,” Gruden said. “It’s a reflection of me and we’re going to get better at that.”

Particularly bothersome to Gruden are the pre-snap and post-play penalties, which accounted for half of the Raiders’ total of 12 penalties for 99 yards. Four were either false starts or neutral-zone infractions and there were a pair of unnecessary roughness calls.

“We just did address it again today. Pre-snap, post-snap ... I’m not going to stand for that, we’re not going to stand for that and our players don’t stand for that,” Gruden said.

Receivers not getting open?

“I’ve got to do a better job, we’ve got to do a better job of getting them better looks and getting them involved in the game, no question,” Gruden said. “I put that on myself.”

Turnovers and miscues

“The miscues have hurt us,” Gruden said. “It’s been a big factor, I think, in the last couple weeks. That’s something I’ve got to do a much better job of. I’m the man calling the plays.”

The failed fourth-and-1 jet sweep to Trevor Davis while trailing 7-0 in the second quarter?

“I think (Juan) Thornhill, the safety, made a great play, one-on-one in space,” Gruden said. “You try and create some opportunities where you can fool ‘em completely and you can keep running ... that’s a play that obviously was a big turning point in the game and it’s another one that I called.”

Davis cut, Lee promoted

Besides the fourth-and-1 play, Davis also lost a kickoff on a fumble after brushing against Dallin Leavitt. It turned out to be Davis’ last game. The former Alhambra High and Cal receiver was waived to make room for linebacker Marquel Lee. Lee has been practicing during a 21-day window while on injured reserve.

The Raiders acquired Davis from the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 19 in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.