Barber: Josh Jacobs, despite injury, is shouldering Raiders' load

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 4, 2019, 7:53PM

ALAMEDA — Josh Jacobs made the briefest of appearances in the Raiders’ locker room Wednesday. The team had just returned from beating the rain at an off-site, indoor practice facility. Jacobs made a beeline to his locker to drop something off, then bounced back out the door.

A couple minutes later, fellow Raiders rookie Trayvon Mullen made a pilgrimage to Jacobs’ locker. The running back had forgotten a piece of equipment; the cornerback was liberating it for him.

Jacobs’ scarcity can probably be explained by what he was wearing Wednesday. Not his workout clothes or small gold chain, but the black tape that patterned his right shoulder. A Raiders beat writer told me it was the first time all season Jacobs had offered public evidence that the shoulder is damaged. I suppose the cat was out of the bag. A day earlier, Jacobs had posted a video of himself on SnapChat, lying with his right arm in a sling (it looks like his left, because the image is reversed), a big bag of ice on his shoulder.

Week 7 I just play on it,” Jacobs commented on the post, adding a couple of the requisite laughing-crying emojis.

Everyone knew that Jacobs had hurt the shoulder at Green Bay on Oct. 20. He has been on the Raiders’ injury report ever since. Frequently, he has been logged as “limited” in practice. But if you’re like me, you sort of forgot that it was a real injury. How could it be, when Jacobs has continued to run the ball like he has?

Like what? Like the first play of the Raiders’ second drive at Kansas City on Sunday, when Jacobs took a handoff from Derek Carr, split the Oakland center and right guard and barreled into Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who had gotten turned around. Jacobs knocked Hitchens backward as if he were a tetherball. The linebacker recovered to make the tackle — 12 yards downfield from where Jacobs first hit him.

“He’s tough, man, he’s tough,” Oakland head coach Jon Gruden said of Jacobs on Wednesday. “He is a tough guy, he is a great kid, and he’s smart, and he’s a great competitor. Those are the things that people don’t see.”

Two respected NFL writers, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, released their rankings of the league’s top rookies Wednesday. Both had 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa at No. 1. Both had Jacobs at No. 2.

A couple weeks ago, I noted on Twitter that Jacobs reminds me of Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith.

They have similar builds and skill sets. Jacobs even does that stutter-step and two-armed carry into traffic that Smith made iconic. Some Raiders fans agreed with me. Some were ticked off. They said I was disrespecting Jacobs.

The fact that folks see a comparison to THE LEADING RUSHER IN NFL HISTORY as a slight is comical, but I sort of get it. The more I watch Jacobs, the more I’m convinced there is no hole in his game.

His tough running between the tackles has been evident from Day One. According to Pro Football Focus, Jacobs has forced 61 missed tackles this season, most in the NFL. And he usually manages to fight for an extra couple yards at the whistle. Jacobs is shifty enough to make guys miss. And he is way ahead of the curve as a pass blocker.

One thing he hasn’t shown much is straight-line speed. Jacobs’ best 40-yard times at his Pro Days reportedly clocked in the 4.52- to 4.56-second range. That won’t wow NFL scouts. But there was Jacobs on Sunday, taking a handoff to his outside left against KC and simply outrunning four Chiefs en route to a 35-yard gain.

“I think his versatility is unbelievable,” Raiders fullback Alec Ingold told me. “He’s so fast, and he hasn’t really opened up at all this year until this last week. And then all of a sudden people see the speed. So he has speed, he has the lateral quickness, he’s making guys miss in the hole. And then he finished darn near every one of his runs by running somebody over.”

One more thing about Jacobs: his consistency. Of the NFL’s top 15 rushers this season, he’s the only one who hasn’t averaged less than 3.4 yards in a single game. Most of the others have multiple games averaging less than 3 yards, and many have games averaging less than 2. You can’t bottle Jacobs up.

His sole shortcoming as a pro has been his lack of production in the passing game. Jacobs catches a screen here and there, but has just 18 receptions for 146 yards through 12 games. I’m convinced he can get better at this, too. He’s only 21 years old.

About the only real question surrounding Jacobs is why he volunteered the information on his broken shoulder bone Tuesday. Who knows? Maybe he re-injured it in the Chiefs game. Or maybe he is simply tired of sucking up the pain — and in all likelihood receiving shots of Toradol or some other anti-inflammatory — without being acknowledged for it.

The SnapChat post might not have gone over well at Raiders headquarters, which may explain Jacobs’ sudden shyness Wednesday. Teams prefer the head coach to be the point man on all injury talk. In the NFL, athletes offering candid injury updates is the first step toward chaos.

In the building, though, Jacobs’ pain has been no secret.

“You see him in the training room all the time,” Ingold said. “You know he’s doing everything he can to get back out there. The coolest thing about it is he’s never complaining. He never lets it be an excuse or anything to distract anyone from how he’s gonna play. … That picture on Instagram (sic) is probably the first time anyone’s heard of it. And that’s been a daily thing around here people notice.”

As Carr said: “I’ve been around some people before that have caught some kind of injuries, and you’re like, ‘Dang, I wish they would’ve played through that.’ If Josh is unable to play, I would completely understand with what he’s dealing with. But the fact that he keeps suiting up and going out there and running — not only running, but running with the style that he runs with — I don’t think enough can be said about that guy.”

It has been a rough couple of weeks for the Raiders. They just lost road games to the Jets and Chiefs by a cumulative score of 74-12, putting themselves on the thinnest of ice as the postseason field narrows. Sunday’s game against Tennessee is as close as it gets to “must win” in Week 14.

In times like this, a team looks for examples to follow. The Raiders could do a lot worse than to get behind their 21-year-old rookie running back. So far, there hasn’t been anything Josh Jacobs can’t carry.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

