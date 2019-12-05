Barber: Josh Jacobs, despite injury, is shouldering Raiders' load

ALAMEDA — Josh Jacobs made the briefest of appearances in the Raiders’ locker room Wednesday. The team had just returned from beating the rain at an off-site, indoor practice facility. Jacobs made a beeline to his locker to drop something off, then bounced back out the door.

A couple minutes later, fellow Raiders rookie Trayvon Mullen made a pilgrimage to Jacobs’ locker. The running back had forgotten a piece of equipment; the cornerback was liberating it for him.

Jacobs’ scarcity can probably be explained by what he was wearing Wednesday. Not his workout clothes or small gold chain, but the black tape that patterned his right shoulder. A Raiders beat writer told me it was the first time all season Jacobs had offered public evidence that the shoulder is damaged. I suppose the cat was out of the bag. A day earlier, Jacobs had posted a video of himself on SnapChat, lying with his right arm in a sling (it looks like his left, because the image is reversed), a big bag of ice on his shoulder.

Week 7 I just play on it,” Jacobs commented on the post, adding a couple of the requisite laughing-crying emojis.

Everyone knew that Jacobs had hurt the shoulder at Green Bay on Oct. 20. He has been on the Raiders’ injury report ever since. Frequently, he has been logged as “limited” in practice. But if you’re like me, you sort of forgot that it was a real injury. How could it be, when Jacobs has continued to run the ball like he has?

Like what? Like the first play of the Raiders’ second drive at Kansas City on Sunday, when Jacobs took a handoff from Derek Carr, split the Oakland center and right guard and barreled into Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who had gotten turned around. Jacobs knocked Hitchens backward as if he were a tetherball. The linebacker recovered to make the tackle — 12 yards downfield from where Jacobs first hit him.

“He’s tough, man, he’s tough,” Oakland head coach Jon Gruden said of Jacobs on Wednesday. “He is a tough guy, he is a great kid, and he’s smart, and he’s a great competitor. Those are the things that people don’t see.”

Two respected NFL writers, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, released their rankings of the league’s top rookies Wednesday. Both had 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa at No. 1. Both had Jacobs at No. 2.

A couple weeks ago, I noted on Twitter that Jacobs reminds me of Dallas Cowboys great Emmitt Smith.

They have similar builds and skill sets. Jacobs even does that stutter-step and two-armed carry into traffic that Smith made iconic. Some Raiders fans agreed with me. Some were ticked off. They said I was disrespecting Jacobs.

The fact that folks see a comparison to THE LEADING RUSHER IN NFL HISTORY as a slight is comical, but I sort of get it. The more I watch Jacobs, the more I’m convinced there is no hole in his game.

His tough running between the tackles has been evident from Day One. According to Pro Football Focus, Jacobs has forced 61 missed tackles this season, most in the NFL. And he usually manages to fight for an extra couple yards at the whistle. Jacobs is shifty enough to make guys miss. And he is way ahead of the curve as a pass blocker.