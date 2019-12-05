San Francisco tops Cal in men's basketball

Jimbo Lull had 20 points and eight rebounds and San Francisco beat visiting Cal 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Remu Raitanen scored 15 points, and Jamaree Bouyea and Charles Minlend added 10 points apiece for the Dons (8-2), who were playing the second half of a rare back-to-back. San Francisco lost to Arizona State on Tuesday.

Lull shot 7 of 10 while dominating a battle of 7-footers. Cal’s Lars Thiemann was held to two points and three rebounds.

Kareem South scored a season-high 20 points for the Golden Bears (5-3). Matt Bradley, Cal’s leading scorer going into the game, had 11 points but was held out of the starting lineup for unknown reasons.

San Francisco has won two straight against Cal for the first time since 1986-87 but this was the first time the two teams played at War Memorial Gym since 1997.

The Dons made it worth the wait for their fans.

San Francisco led 34-32 at halftime, then pulled away behind Lull, who had 13 points in the second half. That included a long hook shot that banked off the backboard and went in to put the Dons ahead 62-50.

The Bears got within 65-56 before Raitanen scored on a three-point play then made consecutive 3s.

The Bears definitely looked like a team that hadn’t played in more than a week. There was no flow to the offense and most of their 15 turnovers were careless mistakes. Things got heated near the end when two Cal players yelled at each other during a timeout.

The Dons looked a lot more in sync than they had a night earlier in a loss to Arizona State. They attacked inside the paint and from the perimeter, hitting 12 3-pointers after getting 15 in the two previous games combined.

Cal plays at Santa Clara on Saturday. The Bears have won six of the last seven against the Broncos. The Dons, meanwhile, go back on the road to play at Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 14.

NEVADA 98, SANTA CLARA 67

Jazz Johnson scored 20 points, making four 3-pointers, and host Nevada demolished Santa Clara’s five-game win streak on Wednesday.

Zane Meeks finished with a career-high 16 points, and Jalen Harris came close to a triple-double with 16 points, 11 boards and eight assists for the Broncos (8-2).

Nisre Zouzoua added 12 points and Robby Robinson scored 10 for the Wolf Pack (6-3).