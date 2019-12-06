Raiders shuffle backup quarterbacks behind Derek Carr

ALAMEDA — The next man up at quarterback for the Raiders is DeShone Kizer.

The third-year player out of Notre Dame has jumped Mike Glennon on the depth chart and will suit up for his first regular-season game as a Raider on Sunday as the backup to Derek Carr against the Tennessee Titans at the Coliseum.

“I was informed the other day I’d be given an opportunity to jump in and help the team,” Kizer said Thursday following practice.

That doesn’t mean Kizer will play, given that Glennon has made only two appearances this season against Green Bay on Oct. 20 and the New York Jets on Nov. 24. Glennon completed 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards in two games, but struggled against the Jets, fumbling three center snaps and losing one.

But Kizer will suit up and this week is running the Raiders offense with limited snaps instead of simulating the opposing team’s offense.

“It’s kind of fun to be Pat Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, but the mindset does change,” Kizer said. “As much as I want to say this week’s practices are going to be the same as last week, it’s a little different. You’re a little more honed in on what you’re doing.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson confirmed Kizer was the backup but wanted to leave the specifics of the change to coach Jon Gruden, who was not available to the media Thursday. Olson did say that Kizer, who was signed following an elbow injury to Nathan Peterman at the final cutdown after being cut by Green Bay, has worked diligently to learn the offense after going through camp with the Packers.

“DeShone’s an intelligent player. He’s a football junkie and he’s spent a lot of time by himself in the quarterback room learning the offense,” Olson said.

A second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, Kizer started 15 games for a team that finished 0-16. He completed 53.6% of his passes (255 for 476) for 2,894 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions with a passer rating of 60.5.

After the season, the Browns shipped Kizer to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for safety Demarious Randall and a swap of fourth- and fifth-round draft picks. Playing in three games behind Aaron Rodgers, Kizer was 20 of 42 for 187 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kizer, 23, believes the two situations provided a new perspective on being a quarterback.

“When you come in as a rookie and you’re a young guy and you’re growing in to a starting spot, the head coach tells you how you’re going to play the game, the offense tells you how you’re going to play the game,” Kizer said. “Then you go behind a great one and you’ve got to play the game the way he does, and I’ve been able to re-evaluate who I am and what makes me tick to be able to do things at a consistent rate.”

Kizer, 6-foot-4 and listed at 235 pounds, said he played at that weight last season but is in considerably better shape.

The input of Carr, Glennon and Peterman, who is on injured reserve, has put Kizer on a fast track in a system notorious for being demanding on quarterbacks.