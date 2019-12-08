Warriors' Draymond Green cherishes return to Michigan State as jersey retired

EAST LANSING, Michigan — Tom Izzo, the men’s basketball coach at Michigan State, was in his office sharing stories about Draymond Green. Stories about the practices when Green would get so angry that he would punt the ball off the ceiling. About the halftime speeches that Izzo never asked Green to deliver. About the clipboards that Izzo smashed and the games that Green helped win and the friendship they built.

“Even as he gets older,” Izzo said, “he’s never forgotten where he came from.”

Just then, as if on cue, Green’s hulking figure appeared in Izzo’s doorway. Green, a forward with the Golden State Warriors, was back on campus Tuesday to have his college number retired that night, and as he and Izzo hugged, Green complained about the cold weather.

“You’re getting soft, man!” Izzo said. “You look great. How are things?”

“I’m in and out of the lineup, but it’s OK,” Green said. “I’m only playing like 20 minutes a game. They’ve got me on a minutes restriction because of my heel. Trying to get that right.”

“You’re not turning into one of those ‘load management’ guys, are you?” Izzo asked.

“Nah,” said Green, who sounded almost sheepish about his modest workload.

Green told Izzo that he was heading over to the practice court for a workout, just like the old days. But he also had a big night ahead of him. The ceremony was scheduled for halftime of Michigan State’s game against Duke, and Green had requested a preposterous number of tickets for family and friends.

“I think he thought we were going to play this game at the football stadium,” Izzo said.

It was an emotional homecoming for Green, 29, who reminisced about growing up in nearby Saginaw with dreams of playing for Michigan State. The university changed him, transformed him, he said, his time there defined above all by his relationship with Izzo, whose primary mode of communication was tough love. Green described the coach as a friend and a father figure.

“You come in as a freshman, and you’re like, ‘Why is this guy so tough on me?’” Green recalled. “It’s like, ‘Can’t you settle down a little?’ But then you realize the reason he’s on you so tough. He always says: ‘I’m one of the few people in life that’s actually been able to live out their dream. I want the same thing for you.’”

About an hour after the Warriors’ 104-79 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, Green had boarded a private plane in Atlanta that was bound for Michigan. He was joined by his fiancée, their two children and a few friends from the Warriors, including coach Steve Kerr, who sipped a beer, and D’Angelo Russell, a teammate who spent the first half of the flight studying game film on his laptop. Green uncorked a bottle of red wine and offered generous pours.

“You ever done a wine tour in Bordeaux?” he asked Kerr. “You’ve got to go.”

It has been an unusual season for the Warriors, who are injured, inexperienced and have the league’s worst record after five straight appearances in the NBA Finals. The Michigan trip was a welcome reprieve for everyone involved, and Green was buzzing with anticipation by the time the plane landed at an airport a few miles from campus.