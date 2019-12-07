Benefield: Revamped NCS football playoffs seem to be a hit

Maybe it’s because Redwood Empire teams took home two of the eight North Coast Section football titles in the first year of the new playoff format, but the revamped structure is being applauded in these parts.

Gone are the No. 1-vs.-No. 16 first-round massacres, and gone, too, are the full slate of first-round games that never seemed to do more than act as placeholders for the quarterfinals.

“It’s back to being a real playoff,” North Bay League Commissioner Jan Smith Billing said. “It’s not like everybody gets to go on.

“It was more of an honor to get in,” she said. “It really meant something.”

This is the first season that the brackets have been reduced from 16 teams to eight, and the divisions have gone from Open plus 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and an 8-person bracket to no Open Division and divisions of 1-7, plus an 8-person bracket.

Truth be told, much of those machinations seemed to be aimed at the annual conundrum of De La Salle High School’s Division 1 dominance and perennial trip to the state playoffs, ending the state title dreams of every other team in its orbit.

“Division 1 schools were feeling like they were having kind of a dead-end road,” North Coast Section Commissioner Pat Cruickshank said about the section’s adoption of the Open Division format. The Open format also allowed runners-up to advance to the state playoffs. When the California Interscholastic Federation changed that rule, the Open Division had less of a purpose to fill.

So any grumbling about the new format and the problem of the dead-end road is going to be heard due south of us. Yet with that, the potential for tweaking will continue. And Cruickshank has no problem with that.

“Oh yeah, and I think that’s a good thing,” he said.

And frankly, the Division 1 problem with De La Salle? That doesn’t affect teams in these parts. So when athletic directors and athletic officials heap praise on the new system, it makes sense. It worked pretty well for us. See those two titles mentioned above, won by Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate.

“There were no complaints at the (NCS) Sports Advisory Committee,” Smith Billing said. “They just thought it was a truer championship event.”

Even the seeding — a different animal from the bracketing change and a tricky science if there ever was one — is being praised locally.

In seven of the eight final games, it was a matchup between the top two seeds. In five of eight final games, the top seed won.

“The seeding committee did a pretty good job with it,” Cruickshank said. “The finals were all 1s and 2s and one 3. Everything else was a 1 and a 2. It’s nice to see the seeding committee did their homework.”

De La Salle won the Division 1 title game, beating second seed Pittsburg 49-7.

In Division 2, No. 3 seed Campolindo pulled off a second-round upset of No. 2 seed Vintage to advance to the title game, where they were beaten 27-7 by No. 1 seed Clayton Valley.

Santa Rosa made it into the Division 3 tournament by virtue of their upset of previously unbeaten Piner on Nov. 8 to win the North Bay League-Redwood Division title. But the Panthers, the No. 8 seed, were promptly dispatched by No. 1 seed Las Lomas 56-0. It was the most lopsided score of the tournament.