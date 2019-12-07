Super Bowl veteran Emmanuel Sanders a role model for 49ers

BRADENTON, Florida — Emmanuel Sanders could be playing in his third Super Bowl with his third team come Feb. 2, about 225 miles southwest of here at Hard Rock Stadium.

What will it take for him and the 49ers to get there?

His experience in playoff pushes tells him the 49ers (10-2) must realize the enormity of Sunday’s visit to the New Orleans Saints (10-2).

“There’s a huge sense of urgency. The time is now,” Sanders said. “I was telling the guys it’s time to cut out all the extracurricular activities and just hone in on the season for the next, hopefully, 2½ months, and see if we can do something special.”

Sanders, an instant starter since his Oct. 22 trade, lost in the Super Bowl as a 2010 rookie backup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then won the Lombardi Trophy six years later as Peyton Manning’s second-favorite target on the Denver Broncos.

Now the veteran spokesman of a young and largely unsuspecting receiving corps, Sanders is trying to lead them — particularly Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne — through their new frontier of pressure-packed, playoff-hinging atmospheres.

“I try to be the voice of letting them understand why they feel the way they feel,” Sanders said. “You get in those games and, man, it doesn’t seem like Week 4. Every single play matters. You’ve got to think that.”

That’s just what a 10th-year veteran should say with two previous Super Bowl trips.

So, how has he done in those every-play-matters games? Of his 18 career 100-yard receiving games, only two have come in December or later, and none in his eight playoff games.

That’s not to say he wasn’t effective. He had six catches for 83 yards in the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 win at Levi’s Stadium. In six games with the 49ers, he has 21 catches, 250 yards and two touchdowns.

With his Nov. 11 rib injury healing, he could be more effective than past stretch runs. He has seven touchdowns in 31 games played after December. He’s yet to record a playoff touchdown among his 36 receptions. He hasn’t scored for the 49ers since a touchdown in each of his first two games.

All of which is to say that while Sanders is inspiring his teammates to step up their game, he also will be needed to catch what Jimmy Garoppolo gives him and race toward first-down markers, toward goal lines, toward Hard Rock Stadium.

Garoppolo said of Sanders’ leadership: “You feel it. You see it. It’s everything. Even if he’s not saying anything, guys are watching him before practice, warming up, and how locked in he is.

“The guy just does a great job,” Garoppolo added. “Some of that is natural. He’s being himself it comes across as being a leader. It’s awesome having a guy like that. It makes everyone better and really pick their game up.”

Yep. Everyone. Is. On. Notice. Every. Single. Play. Matters.

Injury updates

Neither strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) or defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow) will play after both missed practice all week. Marcell Harris would replace Tartt in the starting lineup.

Defensive end Dee Ford is expected to return after missing the past two games with a hamstring strain. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead participated Friday after getting Thursday off to rest.