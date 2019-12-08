Prep basketball roundup: Newman girls win home tournament

The Cardinal Newman girls basketball team on Saturday won its own tournament, the Cardinal Classic, 55-42 over highly rated San Ramon. The Cardinals’ stellar transition defense was the key to winning their first title game in the tournament’s six-year history.

In fact, the visiting Wolves didn’t register a single transition bucket, much to the satisfaction of Cardinal Newman coach Monica Mertle.

“Our first priority was to stop San Ramon’s transition game. That was a big point of emphasis for us,” Mertle said. “The game was a grinder. San Ramon is super-skilled offensively. For us, it was definitely about defense.”

Cardinal Newman (5-0) led 31-23 at halftime and won the second half 24-19.

“We controlled the game for most of it,” Mertle said. “We did a really good job of sharing the ball.”

The Cardinals were led by Anya Choice (who will play for UC Santa Barbara next year) with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Choice was the tournament MVP. Aysia Dural added 11 points and seven rebounds. Dural and Emma Nordby were both named to the all-tournament team.

San Ramon (4-1) was led by Sadie Carter with 13 points. Five games into the season Mertle said the Cardinals have a versatile team that can play big or small, depending on the opponent.

“This team has great balance, it allows us to play a lot of different styles,” Mertle said.

MONTGOMERY 57, SAN MARIN 31

The Vikings (3-1) won the 24th edition of the Dragon Classic at Sonoma Valley High against the Mustangs (5-2) of Novato. It was the third consecutive tournament title for Montgomery.

Montgomery put the game away by staking a 28-8 halftime lead, then cruised to victory in the second half.

“Defense is what fueled us tonight. We made it hard for San Marin to get looks,” Montgomery coach Darryl LaBlue said. “Our defense stayed strong until we started getting some good looks at the rim. Once our kids got going, we pretty much took control.”

Montgomery’s Ashleigh Barr (tournament MVP) led the way with 15 points and six rebounds. The Vikings’ Ciarah Michalik (12 points) and Lauren Schank were named to the all-tournament team.

.Emily Sullivan scored 19 points for San Marin.

ANALY 57, SONOMA VALLEY 48

In the third-place game of the Dragon Classic, the Tigers (6-2) defeated the host Dragons (2-5) with a consistent scoring attack. Analy won the first half 29-24 and the second half 28-24.

In boys games:

CAMPOLINDO 68, MONTGOMERY 27

The Vikings (2-1) were overpowered by the Cougars (3-1) of Moraga in the title game of the 20th annual Russ Peterich Tip-Off Classic at Montgomery High School. Campolindo, which won the tournament last year, took an 18-7 first-quarter lead and the Vikings never recovered.

“Campolindo has a lot of firepower. They jumped on us and hit some shots,” Montgomery coach Zac Tiedeman said. “They are a pretty talented group. They have nice balance, can shoot and they have a good bench. They were hard to guard.”

Campolindo hit 10 3-pointers to Montgomery’s three treys.

Tiedeman said he was disappointed that his team didn’t put up a better fight when the outcome was no longer in doubt.

“It would have been a tall task to win tonight, but I wish we were a little more competitive and played with more confidence and toughness,” he said. “We kind of hid from the challenge instead of embracing the challenge.”

The Vikings’ Brandon Lucas (12 points) and Nolan Bessire were both selected to the all-tournament team.

The Cougars’ Carter Mahaney (8 points) was tournament MVP and Aiden Mahaney led Campolindo with 16 points.

“This was a good learning experience,” Tiedeman said. “It’s early in the season and we will learn from this and get better.”

HEALDSBURG 40, PLEASANT GROVE 28

In the third-place game of the Peterich tournament, the Greyhounds (3-1) were victorious against the Eagles (1-2) of Elk Grove. Healdsburg utilized the inside game led by Dylan Hayman (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Graham MacDonald (14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals).

“Graham did a phenomenal job offensively and defensively. He was incredible,” Healdsburg coach Yasha Mokaram said. “He had the toughest job defensively because he was up against Pleasant Grove’s big guy.”

Healdsburg took a 16-2 first-quarter lead but then Pleasant Grove limited the Greyhounds to only five points in the second and third quarters. Healdsburg won the fourth quarter 14-10 to shut the door.