Prep football: Rancho Cotate earns trip to state final

MANTECA — A trio of Rancho Cotate football players joyously slid headfirst in the mud near the 50-yard line.

The Cougars weren’t merely imitating the recent celebration of Nick Bosa and the 49ers defense. Rancho Cotate had just clinched a regional championship by blanking Sierra High of Manteca 10-0 in the CIF NorCal Division 3-A bowl Saturday at Daniel Teicheira Memorial Stadium.

Rancho Cotate (11-3), the North Coast Section Division 3 champion, is on an eight-game winning streak and hosts Bakersfield Christian in a CIF state final at 6 p.m. next Saturday.

Cougars coach Gehrig Hotaling considers an October road win over Windsor the turning point in his team’s season. Rancho Cotate was 3-3 and trailing in that pivotal league game.

“We were dead in the water,” Hotaling said. “We were a bunch of individuals at that time. Everybody was pointing the finger at each other.”

But, as Hotaling said, the Cougars collected themselves in the locker room in that moment, beat Windsor, and haven’t lost in more than two months.

“Ever since then we turned it around, and we haven’t looked back since,” Hotaling said.

On Saturday, Rancho Cotate overcame driving, unmerciful rain and large pockets of mud and unstable footing.

Cougars tailback Rasheed Rankin, held in check for most of the first half, finished with 25 carries for 95 yards.

Rankin’s 39-yard run early in the second half set up the only touchdown of the game: a 2-yard quarterback keeper from Jared Stocker for a 10-0 lead.

Rankin said the Cougars prepared on wet grass all week long to try to get used to Saturday’s conditions. Nothing could replicate the real thing, though, especially in the teeth of a rainstorm.

The teams combined to fumble the ball more than 10 times. Sierra (11-4) lost four; Rancho Cotate lost three.

“I would just say it’s the luck of the ball,” Rankin said. “It’s wet, and they just happened to have more turnovers than we did. … We practiced on grass all week long just to get used to this. I’m not going to lie, it still didn’t help that much,” he said with a laugh.

One of the Cougars’ fumble recoveries came at a critical juncture. Sierra’s Kimoni Stanley reeled off a 58-yard first-down run early in the second half with the Cougars up 3-0, putting the Timberwolves at the Rancho Cotate 5-yard line.

Rancho Cotate recovered a fumble on the next play to nullify Sierra’s best scoring chance.

“The ball bounced their way tonight,” Sierra coach Chris Johnson said. “No discredit — that’s a powerful football team … we knew that coming in.”

Rancho Cotate’s defense, which also shut out Las Lomas in the NCS title game, held Sierra without a first down in the first half, and finally sustained a long scoring drive at the end of the second quarter. After Rankin ran for two first downs and Stocker added another, Alex Sandoval drilled a 37-yard field goal.

“Unbelievable,” Hotaling said. “Alex is a stud soccer player. … He’s got the leg. We were just hoping his plant leg wouldn’t slip, and it didn’t, and he’s clutch.

“That really sent us into halftime with momentum.”