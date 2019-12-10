Benefield: Cougars, Cardinals reveal NBL’s strength

Twenty-eight football teams will compete this weekend for California Interscholastic Federation state football titles. Two of those teams — Rancho Cotate and Cardinal Newman — compete day in and day out exactly 14 miles apart. Same league, same division, regular rivals. And both will vie for a state title Saturday.

“What it says is that we have some teams that are incredibly, incredibly competitive,” said Jan Smith Billing, the Commissioner of the North Bay League.

Both Rancho and Newman play in the North Bay League-Oak Division. So strong is league play that Rancho Cotate could be crowned the CIF 3-A champ Saturday night without having won their league pennant — Cardinal Newman won that.

That intensity and level of play is not lost on those who have to line up against the Cardinals and the Cougars every season.

“Every single week we are playing against teams that are top caliber teams in California,” former Analy head coach James Foster said. “Having two possible state champions coming from the same league shows the level of competition that we have.”

Foster, who confirmed Monday that he won’t return to lead the Tigers next season, said having teams of the caliber of Newman and Rancho on the league schedule can be both a blessing and a curse.

“You really have to try and play your best football each week,” he said. “There are not opportunities to take a week off.”

And that’s a boon for local programs come the postseason, Smith Billing said.

“Strength of schedule is one of the factors in North Coast Section seeding,” she said.

Cardinal Newman is 13-1 overall and went 5-0 in league to take the Oak Division title. They beat Rancho Cotate 24-14 in the Oak Division opener Oct. 4, a game that is widely considered the marquee league matchup in recent years. The Cardinals, who won the North Coast Section Div. 4 title with a stirring 13-10 win over Marin Catholic and then beat up on Los Gatos 42-7 last week in the NorCal Regional Championship game to advance, will host El Camino High at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Div. 3-AA title.

They were one division below those teams that got an invitation to play their games at Cerritos College in Norwalk. Instead, they, like Rancho will host their Southern California foe at home.

Rancho may have finished second in league, but hasn’t lost since being downed by Cardinal Newman. They are 11-3, went 4-1 in league and pulled off an upset in the NCS Div. 2 tournament, ousting top seed Las Lomas 7-0 to win the section title and advance to play Sierra High in their NorCal bowl game.

They beat Sierra on the road 10-0 to earn the right to host Bakersfield Christian at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Beating teams from every corner of the state is heralding the strength of the NBL, coaches said.

“What Rancho and Newman are doing is great,” Windsor coach Brad Stibi said. “They are beating teams from out of the area.”

And with it, they are showing other programs how it’s done, Stibi said.

“It gives us something to look forward to. We want to play the best. We want to eventually be that team,” he said.