Subscribe

Benefield: Rose City Tournament offers benchmark for prep basketball teams

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 10, 2019, 8:43PM
Updated 10 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

When the Rose City Tournament was first played, Lyndon Johnson was president and Ronald Reagan was governor of California. A gallon of milk was $1 and a gallon of gas was 33 cents. The population of Sonoma County was approximately 150,000 people and Santa Rosa accounted for just more than 30,000 of those residents.

While a few things have changed in the ensuing years, some things remain the same — the Rose City Tournament hosted by Cardinal Newman High School is still a draw that brings in good, early-season basketball and ushers in league play.

For decades, coaches have used the Rose City Tournament, now in its 52nd year, to tinker and push, assess and scout.

Most teams lined up to start play Thursday are three to five games in, still messing around with their lineups and figuring out who goes where. Two teams — host Cardinal Newman as well as Rancho Cotate — are still without their full rosters because their football teams are both vying for state championships Saturday.

In fact, host Newman changed the start times for games on Saturday to allow both Newman and Rancho fans to make it to their respective football contests. Game times are now 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Games on Thursday and Friday are set for 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

So it may be mid-December, but it can suddenly feel like prime time at the Rose City.

“There are always quality teams, which you don’t always get” at tournaments, Windsor coach Jared Greninger said.

And that sense of history is something you don’t always get, either. Fifty-plus years is a long time. By my count, only Healdsburg’s Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament has been around longer.

For Greninger and a couple of other area coaches, this weekend is a chance to experience the tournament from the opposite side of the gym.

Greninger graduated from Analy in 2002 and remembers gearing up for Rose City as a player — and even before. He grew up watching teams play in the Rose City Tournament.

“So when it’s your time, it has that added, extra specialness,” he said. “It felt different from other tournaments.”

Agreed, said Justin Leggins, head coach at Maria Carrillo. And that was just watching it. Carrillo didn’t play in Rose City in that period when Leggins suited up for the Pumas, but he came to the Rose City games anyway.

“I grew up in the area,” he said. “I would go every year and watch. I always look at it as an honor to be invited. We are very happy to be in it.”

But neither Leggins or Greninger or Rancho’s Mike Washington or Santa Rosa’s Madison Lott will walk into Cardinal Newman’s gym Thursday with only reverence for the half-century-old tournament. They want to play well.

“We are going to go for the win, don’t get me wrong,” Greninger said.

That said, the tournament comes at a time when many squads are still building and still figuring each other out. Even if starting lineups are set, there may be a question mark about the first guy off the bench or how different lineups mesh.

A tough, local tournament is a pretty good proving ground before league play launches.

“For us, we are trying to get quality games in early in the season so we can prepare for league,” Lott said.

His Panthers were 4-0 heading into a Tuesday night showdown with Maria Carrillo. Last week the Panthers beat Napa High 57-55, and Napa is a team that went 23-6 and 12-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League last season. The Panthers then beat Vintage 47-36 in the follow-up game.

Host Newman has to be a favorite — if for no other reason than head coach Tom Bonfigli would move up to 10th all-time in California for boys basketball coaching wins, according to Cal-Hi Sports.

Bonfigli is at 799 and the current 10th-place coach retired in 1993 at 802. Ninth place retired in 2007 at 803, so Bonfigli is springing up the list.

Newman, the defending NBL-Oak champs, are currently 2-1 and playing without their full complement of players — a good number are still on the football field.

In Windsor, the Jags were 2-2 heading into Tuesday night’s contest with American Canyon. They fell to Healdsburg 55-43 in the season opener and again lost to Arcata 73-64 before beating McKinleyville 73-71 and Casa Grande 64-57.

Greninger thinks the Jags can make some noise in an always-robust North Bay League-Oak Division title race.

“We are still building as a team, trying to prepare for league,” he said. “We are better this year. I really see us cracking the top four.”

For the Rancho Cotate Cougars, the tournament provides an opportunity to get a better sense of their starting five.

“The last three games we have had three different starting lineups,” Washington said. “We are kind of a young team; we’re still messing with the lineup and trying to teach as much as possible.

“It’s good experience for our guys,” he said of the tournament.

The Cougars were 3-2 heading into Tuesday’s game against a 1-4 Casa Grande squad. Rancho has beaten Roseland University Prep, Durham and Corning but lost to Credo and Gridley.

For Leggins’ Carrillo squad, this tournament has added significance in that it offers up some North Bay League-Oak competition.

The Pumas currently play in the NBL-Redwood, where they finished just behind Healdsburg last season.

Wins here could prove vital in the Pumas’ push to be pulled up to the Oak Division in 2020.

“A lot of our guys want to move up and there are teams in that division there” at the tournament, Leggins said. “If we do well in this tournament, it can be a big stepping stone.”

Not to mention a confidence boost.

With league play set to start in the first week of January, these upcoming contests can prove crucial.

It can be either the bounce a team is looking for or a not-so-subtle reminder of soft spots that need to be tightened up before league.

“Teams are starting to find themselves right around Rose City,” Greninger said. “You get onto something special or find what you need to work on.”

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield. Podcasting on iTunes and SoundCloud, “Overtime with Kerry Benefield.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine