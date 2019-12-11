Benefield: Rose City Tournament offers benchmark for prep basketball teams

When the Rose City Tournament was first played, Lyndon Johnson was president and Ronald Reagan was governor of California. A gallon of milk was $1 and a gallon of gas was 33 cents. The population of Sonoma County was approximately 150,000 people and Santa Rosa accounted for just more than 30,000 of those residents.

While a few things have changed in the ensuing years, some things remain the same — the Rose City Tournament hosted by Cardinal Newman High School is still a draw that brings in good, early-season basketball and ushers in league play.

For decades, coaches have used the Rose City Tournament, now in its 52nd year, to tinker and push, assess and scout.

Most teams lined up to start play Thursday are three to five games in, still messing around with their lineups and figuring out who goes where. Two teams — host Cardinal Newman as well as Rancho Cotate — are still without their full rosters because their football teams are both vying for state championships Saturday.

In fact, host Newman changed the start times for games on Saturday to allow both Newman and Rancho fans to make it to their respective football contests. Game times are now 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Games on Thursday and Friday are set for 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

So it may be mid-December, but it can suddenly feel like prime time at the Rose City.

“There are always quality teams, which you don’t always get” at tournaments, Windsor coach Jared Greninger said.

And that sense of history is something you don’t always get, either. Fifty-plus years is a long time. By my count, only Healdsburg’s Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament has been around longer.

For Greninger and a couple of other area coaches, this weekend is a chance to experience the tournament from the opposite side of the gym.

Greninger graduated from Analy in 2002 and remembers gearing up for Rose City as a player — and even before. He grew up watching teams play in the Rose City Tournament.

“So when it’s your time, it has that added, extra specialness,” he said. “It felt different from other tournaments.”

Agreed, said Justin Leggins, head coach at Maria Carrillo. And that was just watching it. Carrillo didn’t play in Rose City in that period when Leggins suited up for the Pumas, but he came to the Rose City games anyway.

“I grew up in the area,” he said. “I would go every year and watch. I always look at it as an honor to be invited. We are very happy to be in it.”

But neither Leggins or Greninger or Rancho’s Mike Washington or Santa Rosa’s Madison Lott will walk into Cardinal Newman’s gym Thursday with only reverence for the half-century-old tournament. They want to play well.

“We are going to go for the win, don’t get me wrong,” Greninger said.

That said, the tournament comes at a time when many squads are still building and still figuring each other out. Even if starting lineups are set, there may be a question mark about the first guy off the bench or how different lineups mesh.