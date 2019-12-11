Marquise Goodwin's time with 49ers may be over

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin won’t be part of the 49ers’ playoff push — or perhaps their ensuing seasons.

The 49ers confirmed they are placing Goodwin on injured reserve. He did not play in Sunday’s 48-46 win at New Orleans after appearing on the Friday injury report with knee and ankle injuries that coach Kyle Shanahan dubbed “chronic” issues.

Goodwin did not play in four of the past seven games for the NFC-leading 49ers (11-2). They host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Goodwin’s roster spot likely will be filled by an injury replacement for their offensive line after center Weston Richburg’s season-ending patella injury Sunday, although they also have injury concerns with cornerbacks Richard Sherman (hamstring) and K’Waun Williams (concussion), defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs).

The 49ers could activate defensive tackle Kentavius Street and/or cornerback Jason Verrett off injured reserve. Street’s practice window began last week while Verrett continued to work on the side.

If the 49ers summon help from the practice squad, likely candidates are guard Ross Reynolds, defensive tackle Kevin Givens and cornerback Teez Tabor.

Goodwin has never appeared in a playoff game, and, this season, he totaled just 12 receptions for 106 yards. His only touchdown catch came in a Week 2 win at Cincinnati. His only catch in the past eight games was for 5 yards at home against Arizona, preceded by a couple of early drops on Nov. 11 against the Seattle Seahawks.

He became expendable once the 49ers traded Oct. 22 for Emmanuel Sanders, who’s emerged as their top wide receiver. Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne have established themselves as the 49ers’ next leading targets behind tight end George Kittle.

Goodwin, 29, signed a three-year, $19 million contract after producing 962 yards in 2017, his debut season with the 49ers after four years on the Buffalo Bills. His salaries jump to $4 million in 2020 and $6.5 million in 2021. Family tragedies resulted in brief, excused absences each of the past three seasons.

Goodwin has said he’s hoping to compete for a spot in the 2020 Olympics in the long jump.

Richburg is expected to also go on injured reserve, which would raise the 49ers’ IR count to 14, the others being: Goodwin and fellow receivers Jalen Hurd, Trent Taylor and Shawn Pointdexter; cornerbacks Verrett and Tim Harris Jr.; linebacker Kwon Alexander; defensive linemen Street, Ronald Blair and Damontre Moore; offensive linemen Shon Coleman and Andrew Lauderdale; and, running back Jerick McKinnon.

Practice squad moves

Linebacker Joey Alfieri from Stanford was added to the practice squad, following linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles’ season-ending injury in practice Thursday.

Waived off the practice squad were wide receiver Deontay Burnett and linebacker Christian Sam.