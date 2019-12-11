Subscribe

Barber: Warriors' Jordan Poole shooting himself to G League

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 10, 2019, 10:03PM

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole got a ton of shots up Monday night. Unfortunately for the rookie, none of them were in the Warriors’ game against Memphis. Coach Steve Kerr mentioned Tuesday that Poole had stuck around Chase Center to shoot for an hour after Golden State’s insipid 110-102 loss.

“Which is exactly what you have to do,” Kerr said. “If you don’t play in a game, you have to continue to get your work in.”

Unlike almost everyone else on the Warriors roster, Poole is not injured. It was a “Did Not Play — Coach’s Decision” — Kerr’s decision — that kept him on the bench against the Grizzlies.

A month and a half into his first season, Poole is within shouting distance of rock bottom. Of course, there is every reason to believe better days are ahead. In the short term, though, those better days are unlikely to occur in San Francisco. Kerr would not confirm it, but NBC Sports Bay Area reported Tuesday that Poole is slated for a stint with the Warriors’ G League team in Santa Cruz.

That’s what happens when you are shooting at a historically bad rate.

In his 24 games thus far, Poole has attempted 229 shots and made 25.8% of them. To provide some perspective, no NBA player has shot that poorly over an entire season, on that many attempts, since Les Pugh did it for the Baltimore Bullets in 1949-50. No Warrior has done it since Jerry Fleishman and Ralph Kaplowitz teamed up to miss the broad side of several barns for the 1947-48 Philadelphia team. That’s not a metaphor. I believe many Basketball Association of America games were played in barnyards.

For Poole, there is at least one huge mitigating factor.

“It’s a hard transition to go from college to the pros,” Kerr said, “but particularly when you’re 20 years old, you’ve only played two years of college ball. You’re still getting stronger, you’re growing, you’re maturing. It’s a little easier for a four-year guy like Eric Paschall or Ky Bowman to come in to the NBA. Those two extra years are a big difference. So I think that first (NBA) year it’s about figuring everything out — shot selection, defense, different actions that you have to guard. Speed and strength of your opponent. It’s all brand new.”

Point taken. We have to cut Poole some slack. So far, though, he simply hasn’t demonstrated that he’s a legitimate NBA shooter, which is pretty much what the Warriors drafted him to be. And it has only gotten worse. The young man hasn’t made a basket in December. Poole is 0 for 19 over four games since the calendar flipped to the painting of Santa.

Locating his shot will be a challenge for the rookie. It’s also one more challenge for Kerr and his staff, who are trying to sell tickets, win games (truly, they are), impart the standards of a championship legacy and patiently coax what they can get from a largely inexperienced and unproven group of Warriors.

For the most part, Kerr has shown tremendous patience. I mean, what other options does he have? When you play a two-week stretch of games with a total of eight available players, and none of those players are Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson or (in some of them) D’Angelo Russell or Kevon Looney — forget about Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston — there is only so much you can expect.

“A day like today, we needed work, we needed practice, because of the way we played (Monday) night and the way we looked,” Kerr said. “But guys are banged up, too. So you try to balance it out and have a good solid practice without wearing anybody down. It means you do a lot of film and walk-through stuff. And try to limit the amount of time you have on the floor where guys are running and pounding their joints. But you need some of that, too.”

No one, not even Kerr, has unlimited patience for this. He was ticked off after Monday’s loss, bemoaning the Warriors’ sloppiness with the ball and their defensive indifference against a Memphis team they had beaten on the road three weeks earlier. And he decided he could no longer send Poole onto the court wearing that NBA uniform, at least not for a while.

The rookie seemed to have an endless supply of confidence when he arrived here, but Kerr admitted that confidence has wavered.

“Of course. Of course, yeah,” the coach said. “When you’re missing shots and you’re not playing up to your potential, it’s frustrating for anybody.”

As the season began to unspool in late October, and as Poole jacked up unsuccessful shots from all over the court (he was a combined 3 for 22 in his first two NBA games), Kerr and veteran Warriors players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green remained supportive. Keep shooting, they said. They’re still supportive, but Poole’s December start made it obvious that it was time to call a timeout.

Santa Cruz may well do Poole some good. A trip to the G League has helped many a young player regain his form, and his swagger.

“No. 1, you just get playing time,” Kerr said. “You need to play as a young player — for rhythm, for conditioning, for confidence. And No. 2, it’s a good wakeup call a little bit. Like, it’s not all charter planes and Four Seasons. You gotta grind through the G League schedule, which is not easy. That’s important for young players to feel, too.”

It’s all about tough love for the Warriors this year. Daily pep talks mixed with the occasional wakeup call. It will be interesting to watch Kerr, an empathetic but fiercely competitive man, attempt to strike the balance. Even now, he sounds bullish on Jordan Poole.

“This is gonna be a very productive year for him,” Kerr said. “We’ve thrown too much at him too fast, but that’s because we had no choice. So we just have to keep working with him and developing him, and helping him along with the process.”

As I said, there is reason for optimism, reason to expect Poole to find his stroke sometime this season. Just the same, perhaps we should keep in mind that the last NBA player to shoot 30%or worse on 229-plus attempts in a season was Denver’s Nikoloz Tskitishvili, in 2002-03. He was a rookie then, too. And a first-round draft choice — fifth overall.

Tskitishvili wound up shooting 30.4% for his entire career, one of the worst numbers in NBA history, and he never started a game after Year One. The G League can help fix a basketball player. It can’t create one.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

