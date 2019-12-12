Subscribe

Prep football: Rancho Cotate coach Gehrig Hotaling's steady presence leads Cougars into state title game

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 11, 2019, 10:05PM
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Division 3-AA

El Camino at Cardinal Newman Saturday, 6 p.m.

CARDINAL NEWMAN CARDINALS (13-1)

Vs. Fortuna, W, 38-0

At Sutter, W, 21-7

At Placer, W, 30-27

At Liberty, L, 17-13

Vs. Balboa, W, 35-6

At Rancho Cotate, W, 24-14

Vs. Ukiah, W, 49-7

Vs. Windsor, W, 36-19

At Maria Carrillo, W, 49-0

At Analy, W, 48-15

NCS playoffs

Vs. Tennyson, W, 56-7

Vs. Piner, W, 49-0

Vs. Marin Catholic, W, 13-10

NorCal regional

Vs. Los Gatos, W, 42-7

State championship

Saturday vs. El Camino (Oceanside), 6 p.m.

EL CAMINO WILDCATS (9-6)

At Point Loma, W, 37-33

Vs. Lincoln, L, 26-24

Vs. La Costa Canyon, L, 34-8

Vs. Torrey Pines, W, 32-25

At Eastlake, W, 14-3

Vs. Rancho Bernardo, L, 24-21

At San Marcos, L, 13-12

At Carlsbad, L, 28-14

Vs. Mission Hills, L, 10-0

At Oceanside, W, 28-24

San Diego Section playoffs

Vs. Valley Center, W, 42-25

At San Pasqual, W, 42-21

At Vista, W, 35-21

Vs. Bishop’s, W, 75-59

SoCal regional

Vs. Temecula Valley, W, 34-18

State championship

Saturday at Cardinal Newman, 6 p.m.

Division 3-A

Bakersfield Christian at Rancho Cotate Saturday, 6 p.m.

RANCHO COTATE COUGARS (11-3)

At Sacramento, L, 24-6

Vs. Vanden (Fairfield), W, 48-20

Vs. El Cerrito, W, 35-0

At Pleasant Valley, W, 17-10

At Campolindo, L, 34-14

Vs. Cardinal Newman, L, 24-14

At Windsor, W, 33-20

Vs. Maria Carrillo, W, 55-21

Vs. Analy, W, 49-13

At Ukiah, W, 44-0

NCS playoffs

Vs. Windsor, W, 38-33

Vs. Benicia, W, 40-28

Vs. Las Lomas, W, 7-0

NorCal regional

At Sierra, W, 10-0

State championship

Saturday vs. Bakersfield Christian, 6 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD CHRISTIAN

EAGLES (12-3)

Vs. Garces Memorial, W, 22-0

At Central Valley Chr., W, 36-0

At St. Joseph, W, 37-28

Vs. Faith Lutheran, L, 28-21

At Tulare Union, L, 18-0

At West, W, 47-6

Vs. Tehachapi, W, 64-0

At Ridgeview, L, 36-22

Vs. Independence, W, 50-7

Vs. Golden Valley, W, 28-0

Central Section playoffs

Vs. Lemoore, W, 49-7

Vs. San Luis Obispo, W, 35-14

Vs. Central Valley Chr., W, 28-14

Vs. Oakdale, W, 22-19

SoCal regional

Vs. Sunny Hills, W, 42-21

State championship

Saturday at Rancho Cotate, 6 p.m.

An aura of serenity surrounds Gehrig Hotaling, a seriousness one might mistake for aloofness or disinterest.

In fact, the 2001 Rancho Cotate High School alum, teacher and head football coach is simply hyper-focused, meticulous and organized.

He has one more week of being entrenched in practice, game film, analysis and planning before he can ease up on the gas pedal. Then, he might just smile and let loose a little. Maybe.

“Really, I’m just an introvert,” Hotaling said. “I’d rather be hiding off to the side.”

But the 36-year-old Santa Rosa native can’t hide too well, given that he’s taken his Cougars to the CIF Division 3-A state title game — the first time any Rancho team has played for a state championship.

As Northern California champions, Rancho Cotate hosts SoCal winner Bakersfield Christian on Saturday at home in Rohnert Park. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Rohnert Park, Sonoma County’s central suburb and home to Sonoma State University and a massive Indian casino complex, can be a sprawling, impersonal city of 43,000 residents. But it can also band together around a common goal, in this case the most successful Cougars football team in history.

“This thing has taken on a life of its own in this city,” he said. “It’s way bigger than me, the team or the program at this point.”

The campus is abuzz with anticipation. Hotaling’s family and assistant coaches have received calls from friends they haven’t talked to in years. Even the huge lighted billboard along Highway 101 has been flashing congratulatory messages in support of the team.

“It’s going to be like a small-town Super Bowl,” he said.

The Cougars are 11-3, as are their opponents, the Eagles. Both were 4-1 in their respective leagues, their only losses coming to teams that are also competing in state title games this week (Cardinal Newman in Division 3-AA for Rancho and Central in 1-AA for Bakersfield.)

Rancho is coming in with a full head of steam with an eight-game winning streak, while Bakersfield comes in having won six straight.

Hotaling said his team is “laser focused” on Saturday’s daunting task.

“They have a calm, quiet confidence about it,” he said. “That’s where we want them.”

Sounds like Hotaling.

That would make sense, since he attended Rancho and began playing football there under legendary coach Ed Conroy, a man Hotaling has said he looks up to much like his own father.

Hotaling joined the team as a sophomore who had played soccer instead of football, and had his eye on a kicking position. But Conroy had another task in mind for the young high jumper: receiver.

Hotaling started in that position during his junior and senior years, helping the Cougars to their first league championship in 1999, said Assistant Principal Henri Sarlatte.

The team won the section in 2001, Hotaling’s senior year, and in 2002 as well. That is the last time until this year that the Cougars had advanced that far.

Hotaling, named after legendary baseball player Lou Gehrig, went on to play football at Division III University of Redlands, and after graduating returned to Sonoma County. He coached at Piner for two years before landing a job back at his alma mater under his mentor Conroy. He teaches business, PE and careers in sports at Rancho, and is a new father to a baby girl.

From 2008 to 2017, he soaked up as much knowledge as he could from Conroy until the coach of nearly 30 years retired.

Hotaling knew Conroy’s shoes would be huge to try to fill, but he’s gotten off to a successful start in his first three years, going 32-7 so far.

But this season didn’t start out so hot, looking ordinary at 3-3. Then, against Windsor, the Cougars trailed 14-7 at halftime in an important league game. They’d lost to Cardinal Newman the week prior.

Behind him, Hotaling heard players saying things no coach wants to hear: blaming, negativity, shirking responsibility. He lit into his team in the locker room.

“They realized that this is their last chance. This is do or die. ‘Are we going to do this or fade away into the silence of the night?’” he challenged his players. He said he didn’t have to yell for long. They got it.

The Cougars outscored Windsor 26-6 in the second half, winning 33-20.

“They rallied and finally learned what it takes to be a team and not individuals. Ever since then, we’ve been on fire. It’s been up and up for sure,” Hotaling said.

Sarlatte, who’s known Hotaling since the coach was a Cougars sophomore, said it’s that kind of leadership Hotaling brings to the school and football program.

“He has such a calm demeanor. And that’s good for the kids and the assistant coaches,” Sarlatte said. “The last two weeks were hard-fought games that weren’t decided until late. A lot of coaches in that situation for the first time, it would have been too big for them. It definitely was not too big for Gehrig.

“He righted the ship. He’s done it several times this year. He didn’t let it escape him.”

Hotaling said his personality and football philosophy is similar to his mentor Conroy’s — with more passing — but he’s not going to stop and reflect on the job he’s done as head coach just yet.

Instead, he keeps his head down, drills a workmanlike attitude into his team, and presses ahead with a “we can do it” mindset. He also credits every athlete and coach who helped form the program as it’s grown into a football program to be envied.

“Our last four games have been challenges, so this is not new,” he said. “We have an underdog mentality. We don’t put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We just show up, clock in and go to work. It’s really a blue-collar, underdog, public-school mentality.”

