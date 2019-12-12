Prep football: Rancho Cotate coach Gehrig Hotaling's steady presence leads Cougars into state title game

An aura of serenity surrounds Gehrig Hotaling, a seriousness one might mistake for aloofness or disinterest.

In fact, the 2001 Rancho Cotate High School alum, teacher and head football coach is simply hyper-focused, meticulous and organized.

He has one more week of being entrenched in practice, game film, analysis and planning before he can ease up on the gas pedal. Then, he might just smile and let loose a little. Maybe.

“Really, I’m just an introvert,” Hotaling said. “I’d rather be hiding off to the side.”

But the 36-year-old Santa Rosa native can’t hide too well, given that he’s taken his Cougars to the CIF Division 3-A state title game — the first time any Rancho team has played for a state championship.

As Northern California champions, Rancho Cotate hosts SoCal winner Bakersfield Christian on Saturday at home in Rohnert Park. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Rohnert Park, Sonoma County’s central suburb and home to Sonoma State University and a massive Indian casino complex, can be a sprawling, impersonal city of 43,000 residents. But it can also band together around a common goal, in this case the most successful Cougars football team in history.

“This thing has taken on a life of its own in this city,” he said. “It’s way bigger than me, the team or the program at this point.”

The campus is abuzz with anticipation. Hotaling’s family and assistant coaches have received calls from friends they haven’t talked to in years. Even the huge lighted billboard along Highway 101 has been flashing congratulatory messages in support of the team.

“It’s going to be like a small-town Super Bowl,” he said.

The Cougars are 11-3, as are their opponents, the Eagles. Both were 4-1 in their respective leagues, their only losses coming to teams that are also competing in state title games this week (Cardinal Newman in Division 3-AA for Rancho and Central in 1-AA for Bakersfield.)

Rancho is coming in with a full head of steam with an eight-game winning streak, while Bakersfield comes in having won six straight.

Hotaling said his team is “laser focused” on Saturday’s daunting task.

“They have a calm, quiet confidence about it,” he said. “That’s where we want them.”

Sounds like Hotaling.

That would make sense, since he attended Rancho and began playing football there under legendary coach Ed Conroy, a man Hotaling has said he looks up to much like his own father.

Hotaling joined the team as a sophomore who had played soccer instead of football, and had his eye on a kicking position. But Conroy had another task in mind for the young high jumper: receiver.

Hotaling started in that position during his junior and senior years, helping the Cougars to their first league championship in 1999, said Assistant Principal Henri Sarlatte.

The team won the section in 2001, Hotaling’s senior year, and in 2002 as well. That is the last time until this year that the Cougars had advanced that far.

Hotaling, named after legendary baseball player Lou Gehrig, went on to play football at Division III University of Redlands, and after graduating returned to Sonoma County. He coached at Piner for two years before landing a job back at his alma mater under his mentor Conroy. He teaches business, PE and careers in sports at Rancho, and is a new father to a baby girl.