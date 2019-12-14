Prep football: Cardinal Newman, Rancho Cotate gear up for state showdowns

Info: Streamed live on the NFHS Network and broadcast on KSRO 1350

Like the local schools themselves, Saturday’s dueling high school football state championship games in Sonoma County have much in common but differ in some significant ways. What is certain is that both contests promise to display high-quality competition at the pinnacle of the sport in the state of California.

In Division 3-AA, Cardinal Newman, 13-1 and winner of 10 consecutive games, hosts 9-6 El Camino from Oceanside.

In Division 3-A, Rancho Cotate, 11-3 and on an eight-game win streak, welcomes Bakersfield Christian, also 11-3.

Both games kick off at 6 p.m. on an historic night for Sonoma County prep sports.

Newman has won its league title every year since 2014, when it shared the top spot with Rancho Cotate, and hasn’t lost a league game since that year. The Cardinals haven’t lost more than three games in a season in the past six years.

It’s an annual expectation that they will advance deep into the postseason and into the statewide competition. And they have, every year since 2004.

The Cardinals are a well-oiled, professionally coached operation that benefits from well-heeled alumni and the freedom of being a private school that draws student-athletes from throughout the area.

The Cardinals are the only local school to play in a state football title game, losing both, in 2006 and 2008. Three years ago, Newman advanced to the Division 2-AA NorCal regional title game, losing to Valley Christian.

In contrast, Rancho Cotate for many years has been the perennial second-best to Newman in league play. Though successful, the large public-school program from suburban Rohnert Park had been stalled at North Coast Section semifinal games since 2014. It last won the North Bay League outright in 2012.

Ed Conroy led the Cougars for 28 years, until turning over the reins in 2017 to Rancho graduate and longtime assistant Gehrig Hotaling.

Hotaling was a receiver on Rancho’s first section championship team in 2001, his senior year. The team followed up with another NCS title the next year, but has had mixed postseason results since.

Hotaling said this could be the best Rancho team ever — one led by running back Rasheed Rankin and quarterback Jared Stocker, but one that plays more as a team than as a few skilled individuals.

As the two local schools head into their final games of the year, their opponents have their differences as well.

Newman’s opponent, the El Camino Wildcats, finished 2-4 in the Avocado League, fifth in the seven-team league. But don’t let that lull you into thinking they are a patsy.

The four teams that finished above them — Carlsbad, Mission Hills, Oceanside and La Costa Canyon — all went to their section playoffs. Carlsbad lost in the Open Division section championship, Mission Hills and La Costa in Division 1 quarters and semis, and Oceanside advanced to the CIF D1-A first round.

El Camino is playing for its first state title. The Wildcats started 3-6, including losing four in a row, before gelling and winning the last six.

“We had a nightmare of a start to the season; now we’re trying to be everyone else’s nightmare,” their coach, Michael Hobbs, said last week.