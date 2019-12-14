Subscribe

Prep football: Cardinal Newman, Rancho Cotate gear up for state showdowns

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 13, 2019, 9:21PM
Updated 47 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Who: Cardinal Newman vs. El Camino

What: CIF Div. 3-AA state title game

Where: Cardinal Newman High School

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Info: Streamed live on the NFHS Network

Who: Rancho Cotate vs. Bakersfield Christian

What: CIF Div. 3-A state title game

Where: Rancho Cotate High School

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Info: Streamed live on the NFHS Network and broadcast on KSRO 1350

Like the local schools themselves, Saturday’s dueling high school football state championship games in Sonoma County have much in common but differ in some significant ways. What is certain is that both contests promise to display high-quality competition at the pinnacle of the sport in the state of California.

In Division 3-AA, Cardinal Newman, 13-1 and winner of 10 consecutive games, hosts 9-6 El Camino from Oceanside.

In Division 3-A, Rancho Cotate, 11-3 and on an eight-game win streak, welcomes Bakersfield Christian, also 11-3.

Both games kick off at 6 p.m. on an historic night for Sonoma County prep sports.

Newman has won its league title every year since 2014, when it shared the top spot with Rancho Cotate, and hasn’t lost a league game since that year. The Cardinals haven’t lost more than three games in a season in the past six years.

It’s an annual expectation that they will advance deep into the postseason and into the statewide competition. And they have, every year since 2004.

The Cardinals are a well-oiled, professionally coached operation that benefits from well-heeled alumni and the freedom of being a private school that draws student-athletes from throughout the area.

The Cardinals are the only local school to play in a state football title game, losing both, in 2006 and 2008. Three years ago, Newman advanced to the Division 2-AA NorCal regional title game, losing to Valley Christian.

In contrast, Rancho Cotate for many years has been the perennial second-best to Newman in league play. Though successful, the large public-school program from suburban Rohnert Park had been stalled at North Coast Section semifinal games since 2014. It last won the North Bay League outright in 2012.

Ed Conroy led the Cougars for 28 years, until turning over the reins in 2017 to Rancho graduate and longtime assistant Gehrig Hotaling.

Hotaling was a receiver on Rancho’s first section championship team in 2001, his senior year. The team followed up with another NCS title the next year, but has had mixed postseason results since.

Hotaling said this could be the best Rancho team ever — one led by running back Rasheed Rankin and quarterback Jared Stocker, but one that plays more as a team than as a few skilled individuals.

As the two local schools head into their final games of the year, their opponents have their differences as well.

Newman’s opponent, the El Camino Wildcats, finished 2-4 in the Avocado League, fifth in the seven-team league. But don’t let that lull you into thinking they are a patsy.

The four teams that finished above them — Carlsbad, Mission Hills, Oceanside and La Costa Canyon — all went to their section playoffs. Carlsbad lost in the Open Division section championship, Mission Hills and La Costa in Division 1 quarters and semis, and Oceanside advanced to the CIF D1-A first round.

El Camino is playing for its first state title. The Wildcats started 3-6, including losing four in a row, before gelling and winning the last six.

“We had a nightmare of a start to the season; now we’re trying to be everyone else’s nightmare,” their coach, Michael Hobbs, said last week.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Who: Cardinal Newman vs. El Camino

What: CIF Div. 3-AA state title game

Where: Cardinal Newman High School

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Info: Streamed live on the NFHS Network

Who: Rancho Cotate vs. Bakersfield Christian

What: CIF Div. 3-A state title game

Where: Rancho Cotate High School

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Info: Streamed live on the NFHS Network and broadcast on KSRO 1350

The Wildcats defeated Temecula 34-18 last week on the back of Noah Sega, who scored on runs of 18 yards and 1 yard, and returned an interception 71 yards for a score.

Their quarterback, sophomore Kiah Reid, and wide receiver Jacob Gathright connected on a 48-yard score to get on the board early.

Meanwhile, Newman has played consistently all season with its balanced offense and stellar defense.

The scoring stats illustrate how perfectly balanced the Cardinals offense is: 29 touchdowns in the air, 29 on the ground.

Quarterback Jackson Pavitt has thrown for 2,592 yards in 14 games and all 29 touchdowns. He’s run for another nine scores.

Shane Moran leads the rushing attack with 11 TDs and 711 yards on 96 carries (7.4 average).

Giancarlo Woods and Tsion Nunnally are the top Cardinal receivers, accounting for 22 TDs, while Justin Lafranchi, Moran, Ethan Kelly and Clay Woo all have more than 100 yards on receptions this year.

Rancho Cotate has another meeting with a major-college recruit this week, like with Las Lomas two weeks ago and its Pac-12 running back recruit, Isaiah Newell. Bakersfield Christian’s Ben Yurosek, a tight end and defensive end, committed to Stanford over Notre Dame, Washington and UCLA.

The Eagles are also led by senior quarterback Dominic Gamboni, junior running back Jess Wattenbarger and receivers Chris Gutierrez and Ronnie Simril. Running back/defensive back David Stevenson is back after missing the section championship with an ankle sprain.

Their coach, Darren Carr, is the middle brother of former NFL quarterback David Carr and current Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr. David and their father, Rodger, are on the Eagles’ coaching staff.

Hotaling said he is more concerned about the 6-5, 220-pound Yurosek on offense than as a defensive end, and that Gamboni can get the ball out quickly.

Though Bakersfield surely will focus on Rankin and Stocker, the Cougars counter with not just a couple of stars, but the whole squad, Hotaling said.

“We are a complete team. If you look back, our last four games have been close and not any one kid has won those games for us. It’s been a total, complete team effort,” he said.

This year’s Cougars have grit, Hotaling said, especially when their backs are against the wall.

“These kids have the greatest fight in them I’ve ever seen. I get emotional just talking about it,” Hotaling said.

“It’s like Rocky, always undersized, overwhelmed, but we find a way. We make a way. The last place anyone wants to be with us is a tight game in the last quarter.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine