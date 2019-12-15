Raiders’ one-of-a-kind Oakland experience coming to an end

OAKLAND — Last Sunday was a run-of-the-mill game day in the vast parking lot of the Oakland Coliseum, which is to say it was a never-ending cavalcade of brisket and brats, weed smoke and beer bongs, profane T-shirts and silver-and-black serapes, Super Bowl XV flags and giant inflated Darth Vaders, mariachi and Mac Dre.

Something about Raiders games has always been different. Every sports team has its loyal supporters and favored regional cuisine. But only in Oakland will you find such a concentration of game-day ghouls, demons, zombies, malevolent priests and priestesses, pirates and Elvis impersonators — a football game disguised as the midnight screening of a horror movie.

This spooky congregation will converge on its holy ground one more time Sunday, when the Raiders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in what will almost certainly be the last home game the team ever plays in Oakland.

“One game left,” Andy Coronado said. “It’s kind of melancholy.”

Coronado, a 57-year-old from Stockton, was sitting inside his minibus, a staple of the pregame scene here. He bought the vehicle for $800 six or seven years ago and turned it into a mobile shrine to the Raiders. Every stroke of the paint job, every interior decoration is dedicated to the team. Affixed to the front of Coronado’s ride is a leg that looks as if it were pulled off a piñata; before each game, Coronado wraps the leg in colored tape to represent that day’s opponent.

On the right side of the bus is the oversize autograph of Lester Hayes, who played cornerback for the Raiders from 1977 to 1986, the first five of those years in Oakland. Hayes, who now lives in Modesto, likes to renew his vows to Raider Nation by roaming this parking lot from time to time.

“I’ve met people that are sons and daughters, nieces and nephews of fans who watched us play,” he said. “This is family love. Brother, you’ll see people I’ve seen for four decades. And their family members. It’s family love, and family love travels.”

We will find out soon, because this scene is about to fade away. Team owner Mark Davis, son of the late franchise patriarch Al Davis, announced in April of 2016 that he planned to move the brand to Las Vegas. The past year, especially, has been a slow-motion crawl toward that eventuality, with the Raiders releasing periodic video updates of the construction of their new stadium near the Vegas strip.

Familiar territory for fans

For older fans, it’s a familiar feeling. The Raiders, one of the AFL’s original 1960 franchises, uprooted from Oakland abruptly in 1982 and moved to Los Angeles. They returned in 1995 and, for the most part, were welcomed with open arms by the people they had once abandoned. It was as if Oakland had forgiven the Raiders for a temporary lack of judgment.

“They never should have left,” former Raiders linebacker Matt Millen said in June of 1995, as quoted in a Press Democrat article. “They’re going back where they belong. Coach (John Madden) and I talked about it and we agreed: The Raiders should never be anywhere but Oakland.”

“This is the last move of the Los Angeles Raiders,” East Bay politician Don Perata declared in the same story.