How 49ers have changed, mostly for the better, in recent games

SANTA CLARA — These aren’t the same 49ers from just a month or two ago. This team has fundamentally changed.

Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the same quarterback who threw five consecutive interceptions during a training-camp practice — he has improved. And the defense isn’t the same group that intercepted him five times in a row, either. It has suffered major injuries.

The 49ers still have the NFC’s best record — they’re 11-2. And most analysts still expect the 49ers to at least reach the Super Bowl. Those things haven’t changed.

But the 49ers’ strengths and weaknesses have evolved in the following ways:

1. The 49ers suddenly have three quality wide receivers.

The first two months of the season, the starting wide receivers were Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis. Those two have combined to catch just 23 passes. Now, they’re both injured and no longer are part of the picture.

For months, the 49ers didn’t have a starting-caliber wide receiver. Their passing game was not Super Bowl-caliber. That’s why they traded a third-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Emmanuel Sanders at the trade deadline. The 49ers weren’t good enough without him.

“When Emmanuel got here, they were showing us we needed to step up as a receiver group,” Kendrick Bourne said. “It woke us up. I became more locked in. Someone giving you an extra push always works.”

After Sanders’ arrival, Bourne and rookie Deebo Samuel emerged as starting-caliber wide receivers. Now, the 49ers have three of them.

Since the trade deadline, Sanders has caught 28 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns, Samuel has caught 32 passes for 472 yards and two touchdowns, and Bourne has caught 18 passes for 179 yards and five touchdowns. Suddenly, the 49ers have one of the league’s best wide-receiver trios.

What a difference from the first two months of the season.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo has gotten better.

He didn’t play well during training camp, and was inconsistent during the first half of the season. But he was coming off a torn ACL and hadn’t played football since October of 2018. He was rusty, didn’t step into all of his throws.

Now, he does.

“You take a year off with the ACL and everything, it takes a little while to get back into it,” Garoppolo explained.

He also has matured as a quarterback. During his first 18 starts with the 49ers, he threw 18 interceptions. But the past three games, he has thrown just one pick. He’s playing like a veteran who can lead his team to the Super Bowl.

“He has continued to make big throws, but has eliminated some of the turnovers, which I think is huge,” Head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Sometimes when guys make a bunch of big plays and turnovers, the only way to get them to eliminate the turnovers is to stop trying to make those big plays. I don’t think Jimmy has done that. No matter whether a good thing or a bad thing happens to him, he doesn’t overanalyze it and freak out about it. He just learns from it, files it in the bank and goes to the next week.”

3. The 49ers have a new lead running back.