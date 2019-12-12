Raiders' rookie running back Josh Jacobs returns to practice

ALAMEDA — Josh Jacobs walked off the practice field with his teammates Wednesday, which already puts the rookie runner ahead of last week as the Raiders prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the last game at the Coliseum on Sunday.

Coach Jon Gruden sounded guardedly optimistic that Jacobs, who leads the Raiders with 1,061 yards rushing, would be good to go. He stopped short of confirming an NFL Network report by Ian Rapoport which said an MRI “checked out positively” and that his absence should be limited to just one week.

The practice was a walk-through, as is the Raiders’ weekly custom, introducing the team to Jacksonville and installing a plan of attack.

“I’m glad the reports say that,” Gruden said. “I do know that (trainer) Rod Martin has cleared him to practice. We’ll see what happens in the next couple of days. Doesn’t mean he’s going to play, but I’m glad the reports are positive.”

Jacobs hurt his shoulder on Oct. 20 on his first carry against Green Bay, and last week said on Snapchat the injury was a fracture. The Raiders haven’t confirmed the nature of the injury, but Gruden said Jacobs has been taking pain-killing injections each week to play.

Things changed last week when Jacobs was unable to practice, and then it was determined after another injection on Sunday he couldn’t play.

“I just listen to the medical staff and Josh,” Gruden said. “Today he’s made some improvement, but he still has to go out there and move explosively tomorrow and Friday and do the things a running back has to do to play in this league and protect himself in this league. We’ll see what happens in the next 48 hours.”

Jacobs was not present during the 45-minute period where the locker room is open to reporters.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Jacobs’ perseverance is similar to that of tackle Kolton Miller, who last season as a rookie played the last 11 weeks with a knee injury.

“We’ve all known (about the injury), that’s why everything he’s done is even more impressive than what it is,” Carr said. “It’s like Kolton Miller, he’s another guy that just gets it. If he gets hurt, he’s going to do whatever it takes to play in those games.”

In case Jacobs can’t go, the Raiders added some backfield versatility Tuesday in the form of 6-foot-3, 235-pound Rod Smith, who brings more heft than 5-foot-8, 210-pound backs DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. Smith got his first on-field indoctrination to the Raiders’ system Wednesday.

“He’s a big back. With Jacobs’ status uncertain, we need to have somebody in the goal line, short-yardage situations that can give us a candidate to make the tough yard or two — not that DeAndre or Jalen can’t do that — but he gives us another big back that can catch it and contribute on special teams,” Gruden said.

In the long term, Gruden said Smith could also be utilized as a fullback.