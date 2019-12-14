Subscribe

Prep basketball: Cardinal Newman, Santa Rosa to meet in Rose City title game

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 13, 2019, 11:27PM
After a convincing 79-50 downing of Rancho Cotate (4-4) on Friday night, the Cardinals (6-1) will play Santa Rosa in the tournament title game at 4 p.m., looking to repeat as champions.

“Santa Rosa is playing really well right now. They are very, very deep. I’m impressed with Santa Rosa,” Cardinal Newman coach Tom Bonfigli said. “It is going to be a tough game for us.”

The Cardinals made quick work of the Cougars, amassing a 45-29 lead at halftime and extending it in the second half.

“Rancho is scrappy; they play hard. They do a lot of pressing and trapping. We handled their pressure well,” Bonfigli said. “The key tonight was not to turn the ball over. We shot the ball well and rebounded okay. It was not a very good defensive game for us.”

The Cardinals were led by Nathan Roman (18 points), Zeke Grund (15 points), Hayden Johnson (13 points), and Nolan Capurro (10 points, 10 rebounds).

The Cougars were led by Andrew Pengel with 16 points and Jayvion Scott with 14 points.

Against the Panthers, the Cardinals — who have won the tournament 16 times — will be extra shorthanded, with two players banged up and the four others with the football team.

“It means we don’t have much depth,” Bonfigli said.

Rancho Cotate will play in the third-place game against Petaluma Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

“There is a lot of equity in this tournament,” Bonfigli said of this year’s competition. “There is no dominant team.”

SANTA ROSA 64, PETALUMA 47

In a tournament semi-final, the Panthers (6-1) dealt the previously undefeated Trojans (5-1) their first loss by winning the third quarter 20-5.

Santa Rosa trailed 32-30 at halftime but came out gunning in the third quarter.

“We were really impatient in the first half. We had a lot of bad turnovers and Petaluma was able to get into a flow offensively,” Santa Rosa coach Madison Lott said. “We made a little adjustment at halftime. We started spacing the court and hitting threes. We were able to find some holes in Petaluma’s defense in the second half.”

The young Panthers have only one returning starter from last season.

“We are really inexperienced right now. I was really proud of the guys, meeting Petaluma’s physicality,” Lott said. “Our defense was really good in the second half.”

Santa Rosa was led by Tyler Edwards (16 points), Mason Gandy (15 points) and Isidro Garcia (11 points). Edwards hit three 3-pointers in the second half.

Santa Rosa finished with a 10-6 edge in 3-pointers.

Petaluma was paced by Ryan Giacomini with 12 points.

MARIA CARRILLO 54, WINDSOR 48

The Pumas (4-3) jumped out to a 25-12 first-quarter lead and withstood a rally by the Jaguars (2-5) in the second and third quarters to earn the victory in a consolation bracket semifinal.

“We came out aggressive and pushed the tempo,” Maria Carrillo coach Justin Leggins said. “We came out ready to go and focused. We swarmed defensively.”

The Pumas’ blitz in the first quarter put the Jaguars back on their heels.

“Maria Carrillo came out hot. They were playing confidently,” Windsor coach Jared Greninger said. “I’m not used to Maria Carrillo being that physical.”

Windsor scratched its way back to take a 41-40 lead at the end of the third quarter.

“We got out to an early lead in the first quarter but in the second and third quarters we just kind of started cruising. Windsor was moving the ball a lot better in their half-court sets,” Leggins said. “Windsor picked up the intensity quite a bit.”

The Jaguars lead, however, was short-lived as Maria Carrillo won the fourth quarter 14-7 to win by six points.

“Both teams played well in the fourth quarter but Maria Carrillo had better possessions, they made their shots,” Greninger said. “They crashed the boards better than we did.”

The Pumas were led by Carson Jones (12 points) and Alex Dipman (12 points).

“We did a good job of attacking the basket in the first and fourth quarters,” Leggins said.

Windsor was led by Tyler McBratney with 17 points and Dante Mendoza with 15 points.

The Pumas will play in the consolation bracket championship game Saturday at 1 p.m. against Shasta. The Jaguars will play in the seventh-place game against San Marin (Novato) Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

