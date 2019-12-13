Subscribe

Benefield: Cardinal Newman determined to erase bad taste left by sudden end to 2018 season

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 12, 2019, 11:30PM
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Who: Cardinal Newman vs. El Camino

What: CIF Div. 3-AA state title game

Where: Cardinal Newman High School

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Info: Streamed live on the NFHS Network

Who: Rancho Cotate vs. Bakersfield Christian

What: CIF Div. 3-A state title game

Where: Rancho Cotate High School

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Info: Streamed live on the NFHS Network and broadcast on KSRO 1350

Cardinal Newman was just moments removed from winning their NorCal Championship game against Los Gatos Saturday night when, amid the celebrations of the Cardinals’ first trip to a state title game since 2008, players — not all of them and only one at a time — came over and embraced Dino Kahaulelio.

“A handful of guys just come up to me and hug me and say, ‘This is for you guys more than us,’” Kahaulelio said. “One by one they were hugging me, saying ‘We made it,’ and ‘We are playing for you guys next week.’”

“You guys” are the seniors from the 2018 campaign, a team that had aspirations of a state title run, but had those dreams dashed in the most bizarre — and infuriating — way possible.

That team was 11-1 and the No. 1 seed in the North Coast Section Division 3 tournament. They were running roughshod over all comers and they were serious contenders for a NorCal bowl game and a state title game after that.

But poor air quality from the deadly Camp fire in Butte County compressed the playoff schedule. Teams were faced with a choice: Play out their section title game — but in doing so, give up the chance to move on to NorCals and state contests — or skip the section title game and flip a coin to determine which team would move on to the NorCal bowl game.

The Cardinal Newman coaching staff left it up to their seniors, including Kahaulelio, a standout linebacker and offensive lineman. The seniors believed they could make a run for a state title. They didn’t want to settle for a just a section title, so they voted to flip a coin. Cardinal Newman reps called tails. It was heads. Section officials denied the school’s request to name co-champions. The title was left vacant. The season was over.

“When it didn’t go our way, it didn’t feel real for me,” said Kahaulelio, who just completed his first season as a defensive lineman at San Francisco City College.

But today, as the Cardinals prepare to host the Wildcats of El Camino High School in the state 3-AA title game Saturday night, it does feel real. As real for Kahaulelio, perhaps, as it does for this year’s team. Kahaulelio is home from San Francisco and has been helping head coach Paul Cronin and his staff get ready for the game.

“A lot of us are really excited,” Kahaulelio said of the class of 2019. “It will mean a lot, being able to be on the field, helping as much as I can. Most of the guys on the field, I played with them two to three years. I consider them my brothers.”

The feeling is mutual.

“We feel like that really robbed them of their season,” senior wide receiver and linebacker Justin Lafranchi said of last year’s senior class. “We do have a chip on our shoulder.”

But while that sense of theft or loss or just bad luck spilled into summer workouts and maybe even into the start of the season this fall, current players said there is less bitterness now, and more positive drive.

“It definitely was a driving force. It pushed us to work hard in the offseason,” senior quarterback Jackson Pavitt said. “But it’s not really in our heads anymore.”

Because moving on is also a way of giving back.

“I don’t think, for them, the result of the game is as important as the opportunity to get to play,” said Graham Rutherford, dean of student life on campus. “When you don’t get to play, that’s the biggest disappointment you could have … this is that opportunity.”

For seniors like Pavitt, a two-year starter who has thrown for more than 2,500 yards and rushed for 560 more in his final high school season, the greatest gift that comes with playing in the state game might be the consciousness it brings. Seniors know this is their last week of practice, their last session of weights, their last stint watching film.

So many athletes talk about “the process,” but Cardinal Newman players, as well as the Rancho Cotate Cougars, who are playing for the 3-A title Saturday, can now appreciate it. They know when the end is coming.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, this is the last time we are doing a lot of things,’” Pavitt said. “I just savor these moments, so it’s not an unexpected thing.”

As for playing the state title game at home? Sure, there was some disappointment that their contest won’t be played on a college campus or in a big stadium, but there is no denying the advantages of playing on their home field.

“It’s kind of sweet and sour,” Lafranchi said. “As a little kid you want to play in the big stadium, but at the same time, it’s no bus ride … and you have the whole town behind you, that’s a plus.”

Pavitt, too, said when he pictured this game, he saw it unfolding on a neutral site, under brighter lights and before bigger stands.

“That’s just how state has normally gone,” he said. “Most of us have dreamed it … that’s just what we were expecting. But (playing at home is) not a bad thing, necessarily.”

In fact, Pavitt now sees it as a boon.

Players in their own beds, eating food from their own kitchens, dressing in their own locker room and playing for what is expected to be a very partisan crowd. It’s all familiar.

“We don’t have to do anything that we aren’t used to,” he said.

Nothing, except, play in the biggest game of their lives. Cardinal Newman has made two trips to the state title game — in 2006 and 2008 — and came up empty both times.

Pavitt, like his coach, tries to describe this as just another game.

But when pressed, he concedes that it’s not. You can’t blame him. He’s trying to maintain focus, so he has to tell himself certain things.

“Winning state isn’t my main focus, but, you know, it’s obviously a cool opportunity,” he said. “Most kids dream of something like this. It’s almost surreal. But personally I can’t let that affect me and won’t let that affect me. It’s just another game.”

But that’s a significant emotional load to carry — knowing Saturday night is the last time for many that they will suit up as a Cardinal and, perhaps, the last time they play football. And many of them feel like they are carrying that load for not just their team, but the 2018 Cardinals as well.

Kahaulelio heard them say as much last week.

“I never expected to hear that coming from a bunch of high school” guys, he said. “That they have that mindset they are doing it for not only them but for the people around them?”

He might not suit up, but he’ll be right there with them.

“I just want to be along for the ride,” Kahaulelio said. “As much as I can.”

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield. Podcasting on iTunes and SoundCloud, “Overtime with Kerry Benefield.”

