Highlights of the Raiders’ time in Oakland

On Sunday, the Oakland Raiders will play their last home game in the Bay Area city they have called home for most of their existence since entering the American Football League in 1960. Heading to Las Vegas, the Raiders have provided both thrilling and bizarre moments during their time in Oakland. Here’s a look at some of the silver and black’s memorable East Bay moments.

1960

The Raiders are founded Jan. 30 and play their first game on Sept. 11. Their original name was going to be the Oakland Senors based on a name-the-team contest, but it is changed to the Raiders upon becoming the target of local jokes. They finish the season with a record of 6-8.

1961

Head coach Eddie Erdelatz is released following two bad losses in the first two games of the season. Marty Feldman takes over as head coach and the Raiders finish the season with an overall record of 2-12.

1962

Feldman is fired following an 0-5 start and is replaced by Red Conkright. The Raiders finish with their worst record yet, 1-13.

1963

Al Davis coaches his first year and the Raiders finish 10-4, enough to get Davis the AFL’s Coach of the Year award. They also debut their famous black and silver uniforms at their regular season opening game on Sept. 8.

1966

Davis briefly departs to become AFL Commissioner, only to return to the Raiders head coaching job after the NFL merger later that year. He buys a 10% interest in the team for $18,000 and takes over control of football operations.

1967

The Raiders finish with a 13-1 record behind quarterback Daryle Lamonica. They make it to Super Bowl II but lose handily to the Green Bay Packers, 33-14.

1969

Following an AFC Championship loss to the New York Jets, head coach John Rauch resigns and takes the head coaching position with the Buffalo Bills. John Madden, previously the linebackers coach, is promoted to head coach.

1973-1976

The Raiders reach the conference championship every year, losing each time.

1977

The Raiders establish themselves as a hard-hitting, defensively-dominant dynasty. After winning 13 regular season games, the Raiders defeat the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI for their first NFL championship.

1979

Following 10 consecutive postseason appearances and an NFL championship, Madden decides to leave coaching in favor of commentating. Former Raiders quarterback Tom Flores takes his place, leading the Raiders to a 9-7 record but not the playoffs.

1980

The Raiders win their second NFL championship, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 in Super Bowl XV. They become the first team to win a Super Bowl after getting into the playoffs as a wildcard team.

1982

Following a couple failed attempts to move the team out of Oakland, Davis wins approval in court to relocate the team to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the 1982 season.

1984

The Raiders win their third NFL championship, defeating the Washington Redskins 38-9 in Super Bowl XVIII, their third title in eight years.

1988