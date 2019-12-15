Subscribe

Highlights of the Raiders’ time in Oakland

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 15, 2019, 1:15AM

On Sunday, the Oakland Raiders will play their last home game in the Bay Area city they have called home for most of their existence since entering the American Football League in 1960. Heading to Las Vegas, the Raiders have provided both thrilling and bizarre moments during their time in Oakland. Here’s a look at some of the silver and black’s memorable East Bay moments.

1960

The Raiders are founded Jan. 30 and play their first game on Sept. 11. Their original name was going to be the Oakland Senors based on a name-the-team contest, but it is changed to the Raiders upon becoming the target of local jokes. They finish the season with a record of 6-8.

1961

Head coach Eddie Erdelatz is released following two bad losses in the first two games of the season. Marty Feldman takes over as head coach and the Raiders finish the season with an overall record of 2-12.

1962

Feldman is fired following an 0-5 start and is replaced by Red Conkright. The Raiders finish with their worst record yet, 1-13.

1963

Al Davis coaches his first year and the Raiders finish 10-4, enough to get Davis the AFL’s Coach of the Year award. They also debut their famous black and silver uniforms at their regular season opening game on Sept. 8.

1966

Davis briefly departs to become AFL Commissioner, only to return to the Raiders head coaching job after the NFL merger later that year. He buys a 10% interest in the team for $18,000 and takes over control of football operations.

1967

The Raiders finish with a 13-1 record behind quarterback Daryle Lamonica. They make it to Super Bowl II but lose handily to the Green Bay Packers, 33-14.

1969

Following an AFC Championship loss to the New York Jets, head coach John Rauch resigns and takes the head coaching position with the Buffalo Bills. John Madden, previously the linebackers coach, is promoted to head coach.

1973-1976

The Raiders reach the conference championship every year, losing each time.

1977

The Raiders establish themselves as a hard-hitting, defensively-dominant dynasty. After winning 13 regular season games, the Raiders defeat the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI for their first NFL championship.

1979

Following 10 consecutive postseason appearances and an NFL championship, Madden decides to leave coaching in favor of commentating. Former Raiders quarterback Tom Flores takes his place, leading the Raiders to a 9-7 record but not the playoffs.

1980

The Raiders win their second NFL championship, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 in Super Bowl XV. They become the first team to win a Super Bowl after getting into the playoffs as a wildcard team.

1982

Following a couple failed attempts to move the team out of Oakland, Davis wins approval in court to relocate the team to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the 1982 season.

1984

The Raiders win their third NFL championship, defeating the Washington Redskins 38-9 in Super Bowl XVIII, their third title in eight years.

1988

Mike Shanahan, father of current 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan, takes over head coaching responsibilities after Flores moves to the front office. Shanahan finishes his first season with a 7-9 record.

1989

With a disappointing start to the 1989 season, Shanahan is fired and replaced by Art Shell, making Shell only the second African American head coach in the history of the NFL and first since 1925.

1994

Even after some relative success, Shell is fired following a disappointing regular season in 1994. Mike White takes over as head coach for the 1995 season.

1995

After several attempts to relocate the team to a smaller, more modern stadium, Davis signs a contract to move the team back to Oakland for the 1995 season. Several renovations are added to the Oakland Coliseum to make the move more palatable for Davis, including new seating and a new training facility.

1998

After a few lackluster seasons since returning to Oakland, Davis hires Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Jon Gruden as head coach, selecting a new head coach from outside the organization for only the second time.

2000

The Raiders post two 8-8 seasons in Gruden’s first two years as head coach, but go on to finish with the best record in the AFC at 12-4. They lose the AFC Championship game to the Baltimore Ravens after veteran quarterback Rich Gannon goes down with an injury, while the Ravens go on to win the Super Bowl.

2001

The Raiders acquire all-time leading receiver Jerry Rice prior to the season, bringing the longtime 49ers superstar across the San Francisco Bay. They finish 10-6 and win a second straight AFC West title.

2002

The “Tuck Rule Game”: A controversial Tom Brady turnover is overturned upon review in the 2001 AFC playoffs, resulting in a tying fourth-quarter field goal and eventual win for the Patriots in overtime. A month later, Davis trades Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for cash and a bevy of draft picks. Offensive coordinator Bill Callahan takes Gruden’s place. In the ensuing 2002 season, quarterback Rich Gannon is voted the NFL’s MVP as the Raiders go 11-5.

2003

The Raiders make it to Super Bowl XXXVII and are crushed by Gruden’s Buccaneers, 48-21.

2006

After two consecutive last-place seasons, Turner is fired and replaced by Art Shell. Davis claims that firing Shell in 1994 was a “mistake,” but after a 2-14 record in 2006, Shell is fired once again.

2007

USC offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, only 31 at the time, is hired as head coach for the 2007 season. With No. 1 draft pick JaMarcus Russell, arguably the biggest draft bust in NFL history, behind center, the Raiders finish the season with a 4-12 record.

2008

With a 1-3 start to the 2008 season, Kiffin is fired and replaced with offensive line coach Tom Cable.

2011

Even after improving the team to an 8-8 record and going undefeated in conference play, Davis tells Cable that his contract as head coach would not be renewed, despite much disagreement from players. Hue Jackson is announced as the new head coach. Davis dies on Oct 8, and his son Mark takes control of the team.

2012

Reggie McKenzie, the Green Bay Packers director of football operations, is named the first general manager since Davis’ death. McKenzie hires Dennis Allen as head coach, although they would finish the season with a 4-12 record.

2015

After firing Allen in 2014, Jack Del Rio is hired for the 2015 season. They finish with a 7-9 record, a significant improvement over the 2014 season. Following the conclusion of the season, the Raiders, St. Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers all file to relocate to Los Angeles.

2016

After the Rams are voted into Los Angeles by NFL owners, the Raiders reach a one-year agreement with the City of Oakland to stay at O.co Coliseum with an option for a second season. Billionaire Sheldon Adelson, CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, proposes a new domed stadium that could host the Raiders and the University of Nevada football team and reaches out to Raiders owner Mark Davis, who reciprocates interest in the move. Nevada’s legislature approves a $750 million public subsidy for the proposed stadium and Davis quickly informs NFL owners that he intends to file for relocation of the team to Las Vegas following the end of the season. The Raiders finish the year with a 12-4 record and a wildcard loss to the Houston Texans.

2017

The Raiders officially file paperwork to relocate the team to Las Vegas by the 2020 season. The vote to relocate the team is approved by NFL owners, 31-1, with only the Miami Dolphins dissenting. The Raiders finish the season with a disappointing 6-10 record, which prompts Davis to fire head coach Del Rio in spite of the four-year contract extension given to him at the start of the season.

2018

The Raiders announce the return of head coach Jon Gruden on a 10-year, $100 million contract. General manager McKenzie is fired and replaced with the NFL Network’s draft analyst Mike Mayock, although the Raiders finish with a 4-12 record, their worst since 2014.

