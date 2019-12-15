Subscribe

Nevius: Once again, Oakland left high and dry by Raiders

C.W. NEVIUS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 14, 2019, 8:51PM
Of all the ways we pictured the final game to go for the Raiders in the historic Oakland Coliseum, this is the most unlikely.

The Raiders are leaving, not with a bang or a whimper, but with a weary, resigned sigh. Which is an improvement over last week’s game, when they were booed on the way to the locker room by their home crowd.

There was no final, courageous late run into the playoffs. Instead, the team is on a three-game skid. They are overshadowed by the pretty-boy 49ers across the bay. And the shank end of the season has the unmistakable look of a team running out the string.

Technically, we are supposed to say that there is still a glimmer of hope for the postseason, so it isn’t over.

It’s over.

First, because the levers and gears that must fall in place for the playoffs to happen — from the Raiders winning out to a total collapse by Pittsburgh and Tennessee — make the odds almost surreal.

And second, because you can bet the players, coaches and front-office staff are moving on. They surely are working with agents, wives and significant others to lock down a place to live in Las Vegas right now. The team moves into new offices and facilities in June.

They might even be excited about it. It will be a new stadium, fresh fan base and a lower cost of living. This is a familiar development for many of the players, who have been on other teams and moved to other cities.

So, during the week, when we media prompted them for memories and moments, they tried their best, but never really caught the emotion.

That’s because it isn’t about those who are leaving. It is about those who are left behind.

It is an article of faith that Raiders fans are among the most loyal and die-hard in all of sports. They have to be, after the way the franchise repeatedly stiff-armed their affection in Oakland and headed over the horizon, chasing a potential payday instead of keeping the team in the city where it was born and belongs.

And you have to admit, the Oakland Raiders have been a fascinating, sometimes dominating, franchise. For a city that doesn’t always get respect, the Raiders gave Oakland credibility, publicity and two Super Bowl titles. (They won a third Super Bowl in 1984 in Los Angeles.)

Almost 40 years ago, the Raiders brought me here. I was hired in 1980 to cover the team for a San Francisco newspaper. I’d been a beat reporter for the Denver Broncos, the Raiders’ blood-feud rivals, so they weren’t sure what to make of me.

The first time I met head coach Tom Flores, he asked, “Are you going to be for us or against us?”

Were those the only two choices?

And frankly, I didn’t know what to expect of the Raiders. Like the rest of the league, I was steeped in the lore of “the Hells Angels of the NFL.” I expected a surly group that had no use for newspaper reporters or wimpy non-athletes.

And they were a pleasant surprise. That group — including John Matuszak, Lester Hayes, Bobby Chandler, Gene Upshaw, Art Shell, Matt Millen, Howie Long and Jim Plunkett — may be my all-time favorite.

Owner Al Davis famously prized two traits in his players — speed and size. But he also looked for guys who were smart. It was a locker room full of people who could hold a conversation.

Little by little, you learned the Raider Way. Jersey numbers aren’t retired. But if you paid attention, you could see what Davis expected out of a player by the number he was assigned. So Plunkett, a veteran making a comeback after some rough years, got No. 16, which is what George Blanda, an aging QB who made a remarkable comeback with the Raiders, wore.

Rookies were given a few simple assignments — a signature pass route or a special teams role — so they could master that, gain confidence and then have their duties increased.

And, as much fun as we made of Al (the only NFL owner with his own costume), in his prime Davis was a force to be reckoned with. And he knew it. He once assigned a staffer to update his biography and told him he could write whatever he wanted, as long as it included two words: “young” and “genius.”

You have to admit he put together some remarkable teams, often using cast-offs. He picked up Plunkett for almost nothing after the Heisman winner suffered through injuries, bounced around and was cut by the 49ers.

Not to brag, but I took the Raiders all the way in my first year. They barely squeaked into the playoffs but then became the first wild-card team to go all the way and win the Super Bowl.

I remember standing in the locker room in New Orleans, watching Commissioner Pete Rozelle hand Davis the Super Bowl trophy. And Al saying, “This was truly was our finest hour.”

It might have been. Two years later, they had moved to Los Angeles, which cranked up the whole city-changing merry-go-round. They moved back to Oakland and tried to rekindle the flame, but for my money it never really took.

And now, seeing them once again pack their bags and jilt their loyal fans, it is hard to be angry. Or heartbroken. At this point, a move to another city has become a cold, hard fact of Raiders life.

I’m just sad because of what they had here. And that, in the end, they betrayed it and left. Again.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

