Padecky: When Raiders painted our town Silver and Black

Memory is malleable. It can take many forms. If it is a substantial recollection, it can contain the best of all possible allures. It can be shaped by both circumstance and romance. It can be the El Rancho Tropicana, which was neither a ranch nor tropical. It was much more interesting than that.

For 31 years, it was the Raiders’ Santa Rosa summer home — and never has been there more a loosely crafted sentence than that. To call El Rancho “a summer home” is like calling Sonoma Raceway a bike lane. Yes, of course, some would say with great fondness that some of the Raiders of that time should have been in a home. Ah, but that’s getting ahead of ourselves.

Don’t try to find El Rancho. You’ve got a better chance of finding Jimmy Hoffa. It’s a parking lot now at the Santa Rosa Marketplace, approximately the space in front of Best Buy. Such disrespect. A parking lot? A forgettable, indistinguishable parking lot? Banished from history? Never! A sacrilege to the pirate.

As with all things sports, it begins with the people. Otherwise, we are rooting for laundry and color schemes. The humans — starting with that mega-human Al Davis — gave us the Raiders and their bad-boy image and, by logical extension, El Rancho. No better place to start than with John Matuszak, a true mega-human at 6-foot-8, 285 pounds.

Be warned, I was told. This guy was Hercules Unchained. Tooz traveled in his own universe. This ain’t the Dolphins, bright eyes. I had come to Northern California in 1977 after covering Miami. His reputation was the Raiders’ reputation. He was my first interview.

We sat down. On my left, John placed his right paw on my left knee. I call it a paw because slab of meat doesn’t quite cover it. For the entire 20 minutes, Tooz kept his right paw on my left knee. At the interview’s end he looked at me for a reaction. I shrugged. He smiled.

Welcome to the Raiders. Welcome to El Rancho. Welcome to eight weeks — yes, eight weeks — of training camp. Welcome to two-a-days in 100-degree heat. Welcome to the Raiders taking over Santa Rosa. See, back then Santa Rosa and Sonoma County weren’t yet a world-class wine destination. The city was more country than a cabernet. The Raiders put Santa Rosa on the map and our fair city responded in kind.

Parades would be organized overnight. A young lady would volunteer to be queen and stand in back of a pick-up truck in a formal gown. The Raiders had no shortage of volunteers, as was reflected in this commonly heard statement — the population of Sonoma County might have increased when the Raiders were in town.

Many of the interactions with the community were much less steamy but as memorable. John Bribiescas, a civic legend for co-founding “Schools Plus,” was a 20-something back in the 1960s. Then, one could buy a day pass to sit by El Rancho’s pool.

Bribiescas was sitting by the pool wearing the attire of the day — a red helmet with cans of beer mounted on each side, a tube traveling downward for convenient inhaling.

“I want that,” center Dave Dalby told Bribiescas as he wandered by.