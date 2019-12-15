Subscribe

Padecky: When Raiders painted our town Silver and Black

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 14, 2019, 8:59PM
Updated 4 hours ago

Memory is malleable. It can take many forms. If it is a substantial recollection, it can contain the best of all possible allures. It can be shaped by both circumstance and romance. It can be the El Rancho Tropicana, which was neither a ranch nor tropical. It was much more interesting than that.

For 31 years, it was the Raiders’ Santa Rosa summer home — and never has been there more a loosely crafted sentence than that. To call El Rancho “a summer home” is like calling Sonoma Raceway a bike lane. Yes, of course, some would say with great fondness that some of the Raiders of that time should have been in a home. Ah, but that’s getting ahead of ourselves.

Don’t try to find El Rancho. You’ve got a better chance of finding Jimmy Hoffa. It’s a parking lot now at the Santa Rosa Marketplace, approximately the space in front of Best Buy. Such disrespect. A parking lot? A forgettable, indistinguishable parking lot? Banished from history? Never! A sacrilege to the pirate.

As with all things sports, it begins with the people. Otherwise, we are rooting for laundry and color schemes. The humans — starting with that mega-human Al Davis — gave us the Raiders and their bad-boy image and, by logical extension, El Rancho. No better place to start than with John Matuszak, a true mega-human at 6-foot-8, 285 pounds.

Be warned, I was told. This guy was Hercules Unchained. Tooz traveled in his own universe. This ain’t the Dolphins, bright eyes. I had come to Northern California in 1977 after covering Miami. His reputation was the Raiders’ reputation. He was my first interview.

We sat down. On my left, John placed his right paw on my left knee. I call it a paw because slab of meat doesn’t quite cover it. For the entire 20 minutes, Tooz kept his right paw on my left knee. At the interview’s end he looked at me for a reaction. I shrugged. He smiled.

Welcome to the Raiders. Welcome to El Rancho. Welcome to eight weeks — yes, eight weeks — of training camp. Welcome to two-a-days in 100-degree heat. Welcome to the Raiders taking over Santa Rosa. See, back then Santa Rosa and Sonoma County weren’t yet a world-class wine destination. The city was more country than a cabernet. The Raiders put Santa Rosa on the map and our fair city responded in kind.

Parades would be organized overnight. A young lady would volunteer to be queen and stand in back of a pick-up truck in a formal gown. The Raiders had no shortage of volunteers, as was reflected in this commonly heard statement — the population of Sonoma County might have increased when the Raiders were in town.

Many of the interactions with the community were much less steamy but as memorable. John Bribiescas, a civic legend for co-founding “Schools Plus,” was a 20-something back in the 1960s. Then, one could buy a day pass to sit by El Rancho’s pool.

Bribiescas was sitting by the pool wearing the attire of the day — a red helmet with cans of beer mounted on each side, a tube traveling downward for convenient inhaling.

“I want that,” center Dave Dalby told Bribiescas as he wandered by.

“Can’t, it’s mine,” Bribiescas said.

“Can you get me a couple dozen?” Dalby inquired.

Bribiescas allowed that he might. Later he presented those 24 helmet-cans to Dalby. Just like that, Bribiescas found himself welcomed to the team. On the field. In the locker room. This wasn’t 2019, with a NFL team separated by lawyers and money. These were the Raiders of the ’60s and ’70s. They were as approachable as grandma offering apple pie. OK, maybe grandma had a beard and weighed 250 pounds. Still …

“Looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane,” said coach Tom Flores one day as he walked past, referring to a released player. Pretense? These weren’t the Shula Dolphins then or the Belichick Patriots now. They were Ted Hendricks riding a roan to practice.

The Raiders were scrimmaging at nearby Sonoma State when SSU had a football team and a football field. Practice started. No Hendricks. No future Hall of Famer. Then Hendricks arrives on the horse, wearing an orange traffic cone on his head. Coach John Madden smiled. Cute. Fine. Dismount. Now get to practice.

Do you think that would have happened today?

Would a small town today turned itself inside and out for people for its main attraction? Wanna see a NFL player in Santa Rosa? The Raiders kept it simple. You have four choices. The Bamboo Room. The Music Box. The Crocodile Club. Melendy’s.

If a door was padlocked, sorry. A private team affair. It’s the Raiders’ Rookie Party, something merging a strip club, a Hells Angels kegger and Animal House with everyone resembling John Belushi in a toga, or less.

“Geez,” said wide-eyed kicker Errol Mann, “when I was with the Lions, we did skits.”

Of course the Raiders went out after curfew. How could they not? It was eight weeks in a sweatbox. Two-a-days. In pads. Think Devil’s Island with the isolation of a true devil. Of course they needed tricks to beat the system.

Like Dan Birdwell’s. The defensive tackle took a floor lamp and put it in his bed under the covers, roughly resembling his body shape. He forgot to unplug the lamp. The curfew coach comes by, sees the lump in the bed, says Birdwell’s name. Coach doesn’t hear a response and flicks on the room light.

Only to jump five feet when Birdwell’s bed glowed in the dark.

Yes, the Raiders would crawl through bushes to sneak out to the parking lot after curfew and board awaiting cars, young ladies also awaiting. Yes, they might wake up with a hangover and pantyhose on their heads. And, decades later, a nod of fondness at the recall.

That’s their memory of El Rancho. For the rest of us? The Raiders and El Rancho in a very real sense paved the way for the wine industry that has overtaken us. How? This was our first real public test at hospitality. Could we do it? Yes we did. We came through with flying colors — silver and black, to be exact.

To comment write bobpadecky@gmail.com.

