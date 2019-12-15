Subscribe

49ers look to avoid letdown against lowly Falcons

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
December 14, 2019, 8:47PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SANTA CLARA — Trap game?

Technically, yes.

The Atlanta Falcons are the worst team the 49ers will face the rest of the season. The 49ers just finished the most difficult three-game stretch in NFL history. The postseason is three weeks away. Plus, they have lots of injuries and still must face two division opponents, the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.

Hard to focus on the four-win Falcons.

But during the Falcons’ bye week, which was Week 9, they shook up their coaching staff and made wide receivers coach Raheem Morris their new defensive backs coach. Since then, the Falcons have played well.

“These guys have won three out of their last five games,” said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. “They beat a very good team in New Orleans. It wasn’t a close game. They beat them with ease. Beat Carolina last week by a lot. You turn on the tape and you can see why. Everyone knows the names they have over there. The team is playing at a very high level right now.”

Shanahan sees the trap.

Despite all of the 49ers’ injuries and the natural tendency to let down against a weaker opponent, they still should smoke the Falcons. Here’s why:

1. The 49ers have an ascending offense: Last season, the offense was George Kittle. Everything ran through him.

Kittle still is the offense’s best and most valuable player. But the 49ers don’t need him to catch 10 passes to win a game. They can win while featuring other players.

They now have three quality wide receivers: Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne. Samuel and Bourne are young players who emerged during the past month, and Sanders is a veteran the 49ers acquired at the trade deadline. During training camp, the 49ers’ top three receivers were Marquise Goodwin, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor, who all are injured now and have become afterthoughts. The 49ers upgraded.

They also have Kyle Juszczyk, the best fullback in the NFL. Plus, they have Raheem Mostert, who has carried the running game the past two weeks. He’s averaging a whopping six yards per carry. A tremendous asset.

The 49ers lost their starting center, Weston Richburg, for the season. But his backup, Ben Garland, played quite well in Richburg’s absence against the Saints.

And then there’s Jimmy Garoppolo, who finally seems fully recovered physically and mentally from his torn ACL.

“It’s been a little bit of everyone,” Shanahan said of his varied offense.

If defenses make it their business to shut down Kittle, the 49ers’ offense can beat them so many other ways.

2. The Falcons don’t have their best cornerback, Desmond Trufant: He broke his forearm last week. He had four interceptions.

The Falcons’ next-best cornerback, Isaiah Oliver, has no interceptions and has allowed a 114.1 quarterback rating when targeted. He has a shoulder injury and may not play. The Falcons list him as “questionable.”

The Falcons’ nickel cornerback, Kendall Sheffield, also has no interceptions and has allowed a 98.5 quarterback rating when targeted.

To make matters even worse for the Falcons, they have a terrible pass rush that has recorded just 23 sacks this season — third fewest in the NFL.

Garoppolo will look like a serene whale watcher at Stinson Beach when he drops back in the pocket against these guys.

“They’re a fast group, talented across the board,” Garoppolo said this week about the Falcons’ defense. He was being diplomatic.

He should throw for 300 yards, no sweat.

3. The Falcons don’t have a good running game: They had a good run game when Shanahan was their offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2016. Those two seasons, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman rushed for 22 touchdowns. This season, he has rushed for only one touchdown, plus he’s averaging a measly 3.6 yards per carry.

Blame Falcons new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

Koetter’s rushing offenses have ranked in the bottom 10 among NFL teams in seven of the past eight seasons. At times, it seems he would rather throw for 500 yards and lose than run for 250 yards and win.

The 49ers currently have only the 22nd-ranked run defense in the league, and they just lost their best run-defending defensive lineman, nose tackle D.J. Jones, for the season. And his replacement, Kentavius Street, has never appeared in an NFL game. He will make his NFL debut against the Falcons.

“I’m just trying to get acclimated,” Street said. “Get back used to practicing. Getting in game shape. Get back to using my hands. The usual stuff.”

The run defense could be a real issue without Jones, but not against the Falcons. Forget about it. The 49ers should shut down Freeman even without their starting nose tackle.

4. The Falcons don’t have wide receiver Calvin Ridley: He’s out for the season with an abdomen injury.

Ridley was the Falcons’ primary big-play threat — not Julio Jones. Jones is still excellent, but he’s older and slower than he was when he went to the Super Bowl with Shanahan in 2017.

Ridley was quicker and more explosive than Jones before landing on IR. Matt Ryan’s quarterback rating when targeting Ridley was 113.5. The 49ers don’t have to worry about Ridley anymore.

Which is good news for the 49ers, because they’re missing three of their top five defensive backs — cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring), nickelback K’Waun Williams (concussion) and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs).

The rest of the healthy defensive backs can sell out to stop Jones.

“There’s going to be a little rust,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said of his replacement defensive backs, “but the expectation is that there should be no dropoff.”

5. The Falcons don’t have an answer for the 49ers’ pass rush: These aren’t the Saints, who have a terrific offensive line, a sophisticated short passing game with lots of screens and a quarterback, Drew Brees, who has nimble feet and a lightning-quick release.

These are the Falcons, who have given up 41 sacks this season — eighth-most in the NFL. Their offensive line is beat up. Their offensive scheme does Ryan no favors, because Koetter rarely calls short passes, and repeatedly makes Ryan take deep drops in a shaky pocket.

And Ryan is a statue. When he has space and time to throw, he’s terrific. When he has to move to avoid a pass rush, he struggles to reset his feet and find another throwing lane. He moves so slowly, unlike Brees or Jimmy Garoppolo.

“If you do not get to Ryan, he will pick you apart,” Shanahan said of his former quarterback. “You have to get to him.”

The 49ers will get to Ryan. Should sack him six or seven times.

Final score: 49ers 42, Falcons 21.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine