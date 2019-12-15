49ers look to avoid letdown against lowly Falcons

SANTA CLARA — Trap game?

Technically, yes.

The Atlanta Falcons are the worst team the 49ers will face the rest of the season. The 49ers just finished the most difficult three-game stretch in NFL history. The postseason is three weeks away. Plus, they have lots of injuries and still must face two division opponents, the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.

Hard to focus on the four-win Falcons.

But during the Falcons’ bye week, which was Week 9, they shook up their coaching staff and made wide receivers coach Raheem Morris their new defensive backs coach. Since then, the Falcons have played well.

“These guys have won three out of their last five games,” said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. “They beat a very good team in New Orleans. It wasn’t a close game. They beat them with ease. Beat Carolina last week by a lot. You turn on the tape and you can see why. Everyone knows the names they have over there. The team is playing at a very high level right now.”

Shanahan sees the trap.

Despite all of the 49ers’ injuries and the natural tendency to let down against a weaker opponent, they still should smoke the Falcons. Here’s why:

1. The 49ers have an ascending offense: Last season, the offense was George Kittle. Everything ran through him.

Kittle still is the offense’s best and most valuable player. But the 49ers don’t need him to catch 10 passes to win a game. They can win while featuring other players.

They now have three quality wide receivers: Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne. Samuel and Bourne are young players who emerged during the past month, and Sanders is a veteran the 49ers acquired at the trade deadline. During training camp, the 49ers’ top three receivers were Marquise Goodwin, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor, who all are injured now and have become afterthoughts. The 49ers upgraded.

They also have Kyle Juszczyk, the best fullback in the NFL. Plus, they have Raheem Mostert, who has carried the running game the past two weeks. He’s averaging a whopping six yards per carry. A tremendous asset.

The 49ers lost their starting center, Weston Richburg, for the season. But his backup, Ben Garland, played quite well in Richburg’s absence against the Saints.

And then there’s Jimmy Garoppolo, who finally seems fully recovered physically and mentally from his torn ACL.

“It’s been a little bit of everyone,” Shanahan said of his varied offense.

If defenses make it their business to shut down Kittle, the 49ers’ offense can beat them so many other ways.

2. The Falcons don’t have their best cornerback, Desmond Trufant: He broke his forearm last week. He had four interceptions.

The Falcons’ next-best cornerback, Isaiah Oliver, has no interceptions and has allowed a 114.1 quarterback rating when targeted. He has a shoulder injury and may not play. The Falcons list him as “questionable.”

The Falcons’ nickel cornerback, Kendall Sheffield, also has no interceptions and has allowed a 98.5 quarterback rating when targeted.

To make matters even worse for the Falcons, they have a terrible pass rush that has recorded just 23 sacks this season — third fewest in the NFL.

Garoppolo will look like a serene whale watcher at Stinson Beach when he drops back in the pocket against these guys.