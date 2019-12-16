Barber: Oakland will be just fine without Raiders

Sunday ended in the worst, most Raider-y way possible, with the home team squandering a solid lead and losing 20-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Raiders’ final game in Oakland, followed by a shower of bottles and cups and hats — and one football-shaped bowl of cheese dip — hurled onto the field by a frustrated Black Hole.

The afternoon started pretty sad, too, at least for me. Maybe the contact high in the Oakland Coliseum parking lot was making me maudlin. Or maybe I had slipped back into fandom, just a little, just for a moment.

It doesn’t happen often these days. When you cover sports for a living, you turn off that part of your brain. What’s surprising is not that you lose the ability to invest emotion in a team’s fortunes. It’s how quickly and effortlessly it happens.

I’ve covered close to 150 Raiders games at the Coliseum since The Press Democrat hired me in 2003 — all with the snarky detachment of the objective observer.

It wasn’t always that way for me, not with this team. I began rooting for the Raiders in 1972, when I was 8 years old. I had become an A’s fan earlier that year, lured by Reggie Jackson’s magnetic charm and the mustachioed flair of that whole team. That A’s team was on its way to the first of three consecutive World Series championships. I noticed that the Raiders and A’s shared a first name, Oakland, and now I had a football team, too.

I cried when the Steelers beat the Raiders on the Immaculate Reception in the 1972 playoffs. I reenacted plays in my living room as the Raiders clobbered the Vikings to win Super Bowl 11 four years later. I rode with some friends from our Sacramento Valley cow town to a Monday-night game against the hated Steelers in 1981. On the way home, everyone fell asleep except the driver, my friend Junior; the rest of us woke up to find we were hopelessly lost in the foothills in a night shrouded in Tule fog.

Months later, the Raiders were gone. Al Davis had been battling the city of Oakland and Alameda County for ages, but I was a dumb high school kid. It never seemed possible that the Raiders would actually abandon the East Bay. When they did, it felt like a kidney punch. And a wakeup call.

Certain things happen over the course of lifetime that make cynicism a reasonable tactic. The Raiders’ first move was one of them.

My response was to travel right along with them. I graduated from high school in 1982 and enrolled at UCLA. Two years later I started working part-time for the NFL’s publishing division in Los Angeles. One perk: tickets to every Raiders or Rams game at the LA Coliseum.

I remained an unabashed Raiders dude in SoCal. My office colleagues couldn’t understand it. They rolled their eyes at the spikes and plastic cutlasses and greasepaint that invaded that other coliseum on Sundays. They were repulsed by the menacing vibe Raiders fans sought to create, at the fights that would inevitably break it out in the stands of South-Central LA, as we called it then.