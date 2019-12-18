Petaluma teen a racquetball prodigy with four world titles

How many times have you heard of a 15-year-old high school girl having “true grit”?

Well, not many athletes have won their fourth world title before their 16th birthday, and they haven’t been around the world multiple times to play one of the most physically demanding sports a person can play.

But most people aren’t Casa Grande High School sophomore, Petaluma resident and multi-sponsored junior racquetball star Heather Mahoney, who also earned a spot on the Gauchos girls soccer team her freshman year.

In addition to this year’s accolade, Mahoney has won world junior singles titles in the 10-and-under and 12-and-under divisions and another 14-and-under title in doubles with partner Julia Stein in 2018. She won silver in 14-and-under singles last year. She has won more than 20 medals at international (four) and national (21) events, and has two full sponsorships with Head/Penn Racquetball (racquets and gear) and Rollout Racquetball (clothing).

Brian Dixon, the California/Nevada Racquetball Association junior racquetball director since 2004 and the junior racquetball coach at Calinan Sports Center in Rohnert Park, noticed that Mahoney had that desire to win from the time he first started coaching her at 6-7 years old.

“She had that competitive eye to her. She never liked to lose, even at 6 and 7 years old,” said Dixon, who has coached juniors since 1998. “… Even now she’s a different player when she plays in a tournament versus when she plays for fun at the club.”

Safe to say that hasn’t changed almost a decade later. This year’s world title came with its own set of challenges. Which doesn’t? It’s obviously a lot harder when an injury can stand in the way of achievement. And such was the case this year.

Mahoney traveled to Costa Rica this past November to face the world’s best juniors once again. Her hip had been bothering throughout the competition in the 16-seed, 14-and-under girls singles division. She cruised through her first two matches, but the challenge became greater in the semifinal.

In that penultimate match to the final, Mahoney faced Bolivian Camila Rivero. After the two traded games, 15-9 for Mahoney and 15-6 for Rivero, the pair reached 9-9 in the tiebreaker to 11. Mahoney mentioned the two traded leads in the breaker before she pulled ahead with two more points to advance to the final.

“She came out in the second game really strong,” Mahoney said. “I had to get my mental toughness and go in the third game and take control of it.”

Team USA Racquetball assistant coach and physical therapist Jody Nance was there to watch Mahoney compete in this year’s junior worlds. Mahoney credited Nance with getting her through that match.

“She did everything at worlds for me,” Mahoney recalled. “I probably couldn’t have done it without her.”

Nance remembers the immediate aftermath of that semifinal match.

“I went up to her afterwards all excited to give her a hug and as I walk up to her she goes “I don’t think I can walk,’ ” Nance said. “Her hip hurt so bad. So I went up put her arm around her and I said, ‘Just lean on me’ and her remark was, ‘No, they can’t know I’m hurt.’ ”