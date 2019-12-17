Subscribe

Benefield: NBL-Oak has contenders galore in girls soccer

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 16, 2019, 6:55PM
December 16, 2019, 6:55PM

The North Bay League girls’ soccer season is barely under way and there is already intrigue and more than a dash of excitement.

In the Oak Division, defending league and North Coast Section Division 2 champs Montgomery have already been upended. Crosstown rival Maria Carrillo beat the Vikings 2-0 on Montgomery’s home field Dec. 10. That result puts more eyes than ever on Tuesday’s matchup between Carrillo and Cardinal Newman, the team that came in second in league to Montgomery last year before going on a run that didn’t end until they were crowned NCS Div. 4 champs.

“It will set up what’s going on,” Cardinal Newman coach John Gilson said of his team’s first league game of the season. “Carrillo beating Montgomery in the first game puts everybody in the same pack.”

And that pack is tight, which means this season ought to be fun. It also might be something of a mystery early on — so many teams lost senior firepower from last season that many squads will be feeling their way in these early games.

“It’s a good league,” Montgomery coach Pat McDonald said. “Windsor, Montgomery, Carrillo, Newman — any one of the four teams could go.”

Maria Carrillo, coming off an uncharacteristically mediocre campaign last season in which they finished third in league, clearly intends to rebound. The Pumas, under first-year head coach Michael Cox, are 2-2, having beaten Montgomery and Santa Rosa, a 3-1 win in their first game of the season. They lost 1-0 and 2-0 to Bullard and Clovis, respectively, in back-to-back road games.

So Tuesday night’s test against a strong Cardinal Newman squad should be telling.

“Anybody can beat anybody,” Gilson said. “It’s going to be interesting when it gets going.”

Windsor has a new coach in Alonzo Mendoza and the Jags could make some noise. And Sonoma Academy, in their second season in the league, could be dangerous.

“He is going to figure in who wins it,” Gilson said of the ability of Sonoma Academy coach Chris Ziemer to pull off some big wins that might shake up the standings.

Such is the expected parity this season that Gilson made this prediction: “No one is going undefeated. I don’t think anyone is going to go undefeated.”

The same could be true over in the Redwood Division but not because there is parity up and down the schedule but because it looks to be, again, a two-team battle for supremacy and only a two-team battle.

Santa Rosa absolutely ran away with league games to the tune of 68 goals for just two against in 10 games. And those two were conceded to a tough Rancho Cotate team that had much the same experience in league, going 8-1-1 and scoring 48 goals while allowing nine.

The Cougars lost eight seniors from that squad, but they gained crucial confidence — something coach Ed Chasco sees spilling into this year’s squad. Their trip to the Div. 3 section playoffs, where they lost 1-0 in the first round to Alhambra, was proof that the Cougars can compete, Chasco said.

“Honestly with us just making the postseason last year was a wakeup call that we can actually do it,” he said.

But the Cougars and the Panthers are likely to be hamstrung by the lack of competitiveness in their league schedule. If this season plays out like it did last year, coaches are going to have to get creative. No one — either the winner or the loser — learns much in a game that ends 11-0 and where starters on the winning side play one half at most.

Chasco said rather than a promotion and relegation of one or two teams down from Oak or up from Redwood, he’s behind an idea to combine both divisions into a 13-team sort of super league and have everyone play each other just once.

“That’s what we are going to ask for,” he said.

Coaches, athletic directors and principals will weigh in at the end of the season about how the two divisions worked and what changes need to be made. In the meantime, both Santa Rosa and Rancho have gone for heavy preseason schedules and developed strategies to keep focused and fit through league and hopefully ready for a playoff berth.

“The only thing you can do is keep them focused tactically on how you want them to play in the postseason,” said Mark Marcarian, Santa Rosa’s co-coach with Nikki Kumasaka.

To that end, the goal is to keep practices ultracompetitive even when games are not, he said.

“After the break we are going to be breaking it down into competitive games against each other,” he said. “It’s the only thing we can think of.”

So those looking for key dates in the Redwood Division, look no further than Jan. 29 when Santa Rosa travels to Rancho and then Feb. 13 when Rancho goes to Santa Rosa. For the second season in a row, league play will end with those two teams facing each other. As it should be.

Over in Oak, it’s not as easy to predict key matchups at this stage, mainly because just about every game on the schedule has the potential to shake up the standings.

So let’s start with Tuesday night. Maria Carrillo will travel to Cardinal Newman. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. It’s early, yes, but there is already proof that the competition this year will be sharp and no one should sleep on any squad.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-26-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield

