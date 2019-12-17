Crown the Cardinals: Images from Cardinal Newman's state football championship

The party at midfield Saturday night was raucous and rowdy, but it was back to business Monday for the Cardinal Newman Cardinals football team. Fresh off a Div. 3-AA CIF State football title, the team got back to work — in the classroom. Plans were partially hatched to celebrate the 14-1 Cardinals on Tuesday with a schoolwide ceremony, but it was shelved because students are in finals this week before winter break. The school community will likely celebrate the school’s second state title — the girls basketball team won the CIF Division 4 title in 2016 — in January.