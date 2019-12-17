Subscribe

Crown the Cardinals: Images from Cardinal Newman's state football championship

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2019, 10:47AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The party at midfield Saturday night was raucous and rowdy, but it was back to business Monday for the Cardinal Newman Cardinals football team. Fresh off a Div. 3-AA CIF State football title, the team got back to work — in the classroom. Plans were partially hatched to celebrate the 14-1 Cardinals on Tuesday with a schoolwide ceremony, but it was shelved because students are in finals this week before winter break. The school community will likely celebrate the school’s second state title — the girls basketball team won the CIF Division 4 title in 2016 — in January.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine