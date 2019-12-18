Benefield: Montgomery boys look to repeat as North Bay League-Oak soccer champions

It just might be more of the same for the Montgomery Vikings boys soccer team this season.

The Vikings have been the class of the North Bay League in recent years, and despite losing to graduation some key components of a team that went to the CIF regional semifinals last year, they remain the team to beat in these parts.

The Vikings, who repeated as North Coast Section Division 2 champs last season, beat No. 2-seeded Richmond 2-1 in the final. But for their efforts, they were given what felt like a shockingly low seed of six in the NorCal Division 1 regional tournament. It meant they had to travel to Berkeley to play the No. 3-seeded Yellowjackets. They lost 4-1.

There was a feeling the Vikings had been wronged with that seed. That may have provided some offseason motivation as the Vikings prepped for this campaign. So far in the early days this season? They have yet to lose a contest.

Montgomery has dispatched Marin Academy 5-1, Tamalpais 2-0, Sonoma Valley 5-1, Deer Valley 6-0 and California 5-1. It’s hard to be any more dominant.

And this is all after losing a ton of firepower from last year’s squad, but don’t feel sorry for them: Zack Batchelder returns. As does Kevin Welch, as does Oswaldo Rojas — the guy who netted both goals in last year’s NCS title win.

“I think Montgomery is definitely the team to beat,” Windsor coach Gerardo Perez said. “I’m sure they lost some good talent, but they will still be strong.”

For the Vikings in recent years, it’s been a case not of rebuilding each season, but of reloading. And they don’t seem to ever run out of firepower.

“Last year, we were all fighting for second,” Perez said.

Might a team challenge the Vikings this year? It’s too early to tell, but expect the same level of parity in the middle of the pack that made last year’s league chase a blast.

Even as the Vikings rode roughshod over the rest of the league, the Oak Division was a thrill — teams were upsetting each other right and left. Healdsburg finished 3-3-4, while Elsie Allen and Rancho Cotate were both 3-4-3 and Santa Rosa was 3-6-1. Windsor was at the back at 1-6-3, but they may be much more in the mix this season.

The Jags are 2-2-2 with wins over Newark Memorial and Deer Valley and ties with both Petaluma and Casa Grande. They lost to Northgate and Mt. Eden.

Perez said he had to hit the road and travel to the East Bay to get tough pre-conference competition he hopes will serve the Jags come tournament-selection time.

“That is kind of becoming the norm. We kind of have to get out there,” he said. “I think we have a total of nine (pre-league games) and eight are Division 2 and the other one is Division 1.”

Healdsburg, last year’s second-place finisher, is struggling this season after losing a ton of starters to graduation. They are currently 0-6 and have dropped matches to every Redwood Division team they have played: Cardinal Newman 4-2, Roseland University Prep 5-2, Maria Carrillo 1-0, El Molino 3-0 and Analy 5-0.