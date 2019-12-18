Subscribe

Benefield: Montgomery boys look to repeat as North Bay League-Oak soccer champions

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2019, 8:27PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

It just might be more of the same for the Montgomery Vikings boys soccer team this season.

The Vikings have been the class of the North Bay League in recent years, and despite losing to graduation some key components of a team that went to the CIF regional semifinals last year, they remain the team to beat in these parts.

The Vikings, who repeated as North Coast Section Division 2 champs last season, beat No. 2-seeded Richmond 2-1 in the final. But for their efforts, they were given what felt like a shockingly low seed of six in the NorCal Division 1 regional tournament. It meant they had to travel to Berkeley to play the No. 3-seeded Yellowjackets. They lost 4-1.

There was a feeling the Vikings had been wronged with that seed. That may have provided some offseason motivation as the Vikings prepped for this campaign. So far in the early days this season? They have yet to lose a contest.

Montgomery has dispatched Marin Academy 5-1, Tamalpais 2-0, Sonoma Valley 5-1, Deer Valley 6-0 and California 5-1. It’s hard to be any more dominant.

And this is all after losing a ton of firepower from last year’s squad, but don’t feel sorry for them: Zack Batchelder returns. As does Kevin Welch, as does Oswaldo Rojas — the guy who netted both goals in last year’s NCS title win.

“I think Montgomery is definitely the team to beat,” Windsor coach Gerardo Perez said. “I’m sure they lost some good talent, but they will still be strong.”

For the Vikings in recent years, it’s been a case not of rebuilding each season, but of reloading. And they don’t seem to ever run out of firepower.

“Last year, we were all fighting for second,” Perez said.

Might a team challenge the Vikings this year? It’s too early to tell, but expect the same level of parity in the middle of the pack that made last year’s league chase a blast.

Even as the Vikings rode roughshod over the rest of the league, the Oak Division was a thrill — teams were upsetting each other right and left. Healdsburg finished 3-3-4, while Elsie Allen and Rancho Cotate were both 3-4-3 and Santa Rosa was 3-6-1. Windsor was at the back at 1-6-3, but they may be much more in the mix this season.

The Jags are 2-2-2 with wins over Newark Memorial and Deer Valley and ties with both Petaluma and Casa Grande. They lost to Northgate and Mt. Eden.

Perez said he had to hit the road and travel to the East Bay to get tough pre-conference competition he hopes will serve the Jags come tournament-selection time.

“That is kind of becoming the norm. We kind of have to get out there,” he said. “I think we have a total of nine (pre-league games) and eight are Division 2 and the other one is Division 1.”

Healdsburg, last year’s second-place finisher, is struggling this season after losing a ton of starters to graduation. They are currently 0-6 and have dropped matches to every Redwood Division team they have played: Cardinal Newman 4-2, Roseland University Prep 5-2, Maria Carrillo 1-0, El Molino 3-0 and Analy 5-0.

Over in the Redwood Division, the Maria Carrillo Pumas are the defending champs, finishing just ahead of Roseland University Prep. Cardinal Newman was third at 6-4-2, Piner fourth at 5-5-2 and Analy in fifth at 4-5-2. El Molino was sixth at 3-8-1 and Ukiah finished in last at 2-7-2.

The Pumas will surely miss Ryan Dieter, a 2019 grad who as a freshman at UC Davis this fall saw time in 17 games for an Aggies squad that went 13-5-2 and qualified for the NCAA tournament. But the Pumas’ 5-0-1 record heading into Tuesday’s game with Petaluma (a team that tied Windsor 2-2 and RUP 0-0, and beat Healdsburg 2-0) has got to have the Pumas feeling confident.

They beat Benicia 2-0, Healdsburg 1-0, Rancho 1-0 and Analy 3-0 and played to a 1-1 tie with Elsie Allen in the season opener.

RUP — again — could be a contender. The Knights, readers may recall, made the move to winter last season after dominating in the North Central II league. They were a welcome addition to the league title race, where parity reigned and no outcome was assured.

They were 3-1-1 heading into Tuesday’s game with Analy, who is 6-1, including two wins recorded as forfeits. Mark your calendars for Jan. 7, when RUP plays Maria Carrillo at Sonoma Academy.

But if you can’t waituntil next month for great soccer, how about Wednesday evening? At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Montgomery will host the Vintage Crushers.

No, the game doesn’t affect the NBL-Oak race, but it promises to be good soccer. Both teams are unbeaten at 5-0. Vintage comes in having beaten Redwood 3-1, Ygnacio Valley 2-1, San Ramon Valley 3-1, Pittsburg 5-0 and Santa Rosa 4-0.

Vintage is coming off of a 20-2-2 season last year in which they went 11-0-1 in the inaugural season of the Vine Valley Athletic League. They dominated the first two rounds of the NCS Division 1 tournament before falling to No. 1 seed De La Salle.

Another date to circle? Jan. 4, when the Vikings host Berkeley High. You remember the Yellowjackets, the team that ended Montgomery’s season last year? If you don’t remember, they surely do. Which makes that a game to watch.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine