To bounce back against Rams, 49ers will have to turn up pass rush

Statistically speaking, the best way for the 49ers to get back on the winning track Saturday night against the Rams is to make Jared Goff’s homecoming as painful as possible.

One of the knocks against the Rams’ $100 million quarterback is he can sometimes be easily rattled by a potent pass rush.

Since the Rams (8-6) started the season 3-0, the numbers show the former Cal star really seems at his worst when he gets knocked around. There have been six games in which Goff’s been hit at least five times by opposing defenders. The Rams were beaten in every one of them, including Sunday’s disastrous 44-21 loss to the Cowboys when he absorbed six hits while getting sacked twice.

The Rams have gone 5-4 in their last nine games, with Goff getting sacked just once in their five victories. In the four losses, he was hit 28 times and sacked 12 times, including the 49ers’ four sacks of Goff in their 20-7 win in Week 5.

Now, repeatedly getting Goff to the turf to ensure a victory works great in theory, but navigating through the Rams’ offensive line isn’t always an easy task. Their line is still ranked No. 1 in the league in pass protection — allowing just 19 sacks.

Sounds like a challenge Nick Bosa, Aric Armstead and DeForest Buckner may just relish.

Here’s a closer look at some things to keep an eye on when the NFC West rivals meet for the second time this season:

Three reasons for 49ers’ optimism

Room to run the ball: The 49ers may not be able to match the Cowboys’ talented offensive line, but San Francisco has to believe it can cause damage to the Rams on the ground after watching film of Dallas running for a whopping 263 yards. The 49ers ran for a modest 99 yards in their win in LA in October, but have averaged 140 yards on the ground over their past four games and are second in the NFL with 147.0 yards per game this season. In other words, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman could, and should, be able to find some gaps to run through.

Rams’ penchant for sloppiness: A pile of mistakes — turnovers, penalties — have contributed to the Rams being in a desperate plight heading into the final two games of the season. LA is ranked 22nd in the league in turnover differential with a cumulative minus 6, which helps explain why the Rams have gone just 3-3 in their last six games. The Rams have only had more takeaways than their opponents once in the last eight weeks. Then there’s their penalty problem. LA’s offense has committed the third-most penalties in the league with 54. The mistakes help explain why Sean McVay’s high-priced squad is just 18th in the league in scoring at 21.7 points per game.

Injuries on the other side, for a change: The Rams were hit with a couple of potential costly injuries Sunday when starting cornerback Troy Hill broke his thumb and kicker Greg Zuerlein strained his right quad. Although Hill insists he’ll try to play, the Rams are looking for both of their replacements, just in case. The 49ers, who’ve recently lost defensive starters D.J. Jones, Dee Ford, Jaquiski Tartt and Richard Sherman as well as center Weston Richburg, may feel the Rams’ pain, but they certainly won’t feel sorry for them. Hill’s injury would be especially troubling. He’s stepped in and played well across from star cornerback Jalen Ramsey after the Rams decided to ship out their old tandem of Aqib Talib and Oakland native Marcus Peters. Hill’s potential replacement — either rookie David Long Jr., who was inactive on Sunday, or Darious Williams — figures to be targeted by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.