Believe it or not, Raiders can still make playoffs

GARY PETERSON
SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS
December 17, 2019, 8:17PM

Oakland is finished with the Raiders. But the Raiders, incredibly, still harbor hopes for an AFC playoff berth.

You read correctly. It can happen — even without a suspicious outbreak of ptomaine breaking out in selected NFL cities.

Here’s how it happens:

1. The Raiders have to beat the Chargers in Los Angeles and the Broncos in Denver. Now, it’s true that the Raiders haven’t won consecutive road games since 2016 — their win over the Bears in London, which came right after beating the Colts in Indy, was technically a home game.

This also is true: Someone has to lose. Am I right, or am I right, or am I right?

2. The Titans have to lose out (vs. New Orleans and at Houston. Combined records: 20-8). The Steelers do too, on the road against the lowly Jets and soaring Ravens.

3. Indianapolis wins out (vs. Carolina and at Jacksonville. Combined records: 10-18. If Indy can’t win pull this off, the Colts’ NFL charter is hereby revoked and they are relegated to the All-America Football Conference.)

4. The Browns have to lose at least one game. Baker Mayfield is already rehearsing his commercials for next year. Done.

5. Assuming the above-mentioned pigpile comes to pass, it creates a four-way tie between the Steelers, Titans, Colts and Raiders. Getting interesting, isn’t it? It gets better.

By virtue of a superior division record, Indy punts Tennessee into next year.

The Raiders, by virtue of their win in Indianapolis, eliminate the Colts, while somewhere Andrew Luck says to himself, “Man, did I make the right decision.”

Finally, the Raiders miraculously squeeze into the AFC postseason field based on their “strength-of-victory” tiebreaker over the Steelers, who hurt themselves there by beating the Bengals twice, while the Raiders only did it once.

Take that, Franco Harris.

