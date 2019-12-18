Ravens get 12 players in Pro Bowl; 49ers have 4, Raiders 2

Twelve Baltimore Ravens, including second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, and seven New Orleans Saints, highlighted by league-leading receiver Michael Thomas, have made the Pro Bowl.

Baltimore tied the record for Pro Bowl players set by Miami in 1973. The NFL released the rosters Tuesday night for the game in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 26.

Joining Jackson from the Ravens, who at 12-2 have the league’s best record, are tight end Mark Andrews, long snapper Morgan Cox, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, running back Mark Ingram, linebacker Matthew Judon, fullback Patrick Ricard, tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Earl Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker, and guard Marshal Yanda.

“This honor is all about my teammates and our coaches, because without them, the success we’ve had as a team wouldn’t be possible,” Jackson said. “I’m also grateful for all the fans who continue to support us and who have helped make this season so special. Ultimately, it’s about winning, and we still have a lot of work to do before we accomplish our biggest goals.”

Thirty teams had at least one player selected and 24 clubs had multiple players chosen. The New York Giants and Miami Dolphins failed to get any Pro Bowlers. Players on the two Super Bowl teams will withdraw from the Pro Bowl and be replaced.

The Pro Bowl coaching staffs will be from the losing teams in the AFC and NFC divisional playoffs with the best regular-season records.

Other AFC quarterbacks are Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Deshaun Watson of Houston. The NFC QBs are Drew Brees of New Orleans, Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Russell Wilson of Seattle.

49ers get foursome in Pro Bowl

Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Richard Sherman make up the 49ers’ largest Pro Bowl contingent since their last playoff run, in 2013.

Among those shunned: Arik Armstead (team-high 10 sacks), DeForest Buckner (Pro Bowler last season), special-teams ace Raheem Mostert (their leading rusher), Fred Warner (team-high 104 tackles) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“We should have had a couple more, but it says we have a really good team and a lot of guys playing at a high level,” Kittle said.

Defensive end Bosa earned more fan votes than any other NFL defender, having totaled nine sacks as the No. 2 overall draft pick.

Tight end Kittle is the 49ers’ heartbeat through both his receiving and blocking expertise. He has a team-high 73 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns in earning his second straight Pro Bowl spot.

Fullback Juszczyk is heading to his fourth straight Pro Bowl, and not just because of the dearth of challengers but rather his overall value, most notably as a lead blocker.

Sherman is now a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, having earned honors from 2013-16 with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned the first of his three interceptions this season for a touchdown to help the 49ers win their opener at Tampa Bay.

Pair of Raiders win honors

Center Rodney Hudson and right tackle Trent Brown were the Raiders’ representatives on the 2020 AFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday.

It was the third selection for Hudson, who was also named in 2016 and 2017. It was the first selection for Brown, and at least a mild surprise given that he’s played in only 11 of 14 games because of injury.

Noticeable omissions were tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs, who were named as alternates along with guard Richie Incognito and fullback Alec Ingold.

Pro Bowl rosters are determined with one third of the votes coming from fans, one-third players and one-third coaches.

Hudson has given up zero sacks or hits in 432 pass-blocking snaps, and is graded as the NFL’s No. 1 center in pass-blocking situations by Pro Football Focus. Brown has given up one in 326 snaps.

Signed by general manager Reggie McKenzie in 2015 after four years with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders tacked a three-year extension worth $33.75 million on Hudson’s deal last August, making Hudson the NFL’s highest paid center.

Brown, who joined the Raiders as a free agent after playing left tackle for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots last season, signed a four-year contract worth $66 million with more than $36 million guaranteed.