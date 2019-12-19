Subscribe

Barber: 49ers' Sherman willing himself into lineup vs. Rams

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 18, 2019

SANTA CLARA — Richard Sherman is what we call a “truth teller,” an athlete who is confident enough and outspoken enough to say what’s on his mind, no matter how it might be received by his employers or his fan base.

There may be an exception to that rule. Sherman isn’t necessarily to be believed when it comes to his own health.

The veteran 49ers cornerback is, in some ways, a conundrum. He is a vocal advocate for the rights of athletes, and especially the rights of his fellow NFL players. He pounds a relentless drumbeat for player safety. As just one example, Sherman scolded the league earlier this season for continuing to schedule games on Thursday night.

But what about his own player safety? Is Sherman an advocate for that, too?

“Sometimes as a staff we almost have to protect them from them,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “If Sherman’s healthy, he’ll roll.”

Or perhaps even if he isn’t. In 2016, Sherman suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his MCL, one of the ligaments that stabilizes the knee. Everyone expected him to be out several weeks, and perhaps the remainder of that season. He didn’t miss a game. In fact, Sherman refused even to wear a brace the following week, because his Seahawks were facing New England and Tom Brady that Sunday.

As Sherman told Bleacher Report five months ago, “If people understood what I was built of, there wouldn’t be a lot of questions.” Asked to elaborate on what that construction material was, he said, “(Bleep) they don’t make no more.”

Sherman is hurt now, too, at least to some extent. He strained his hamstring in the 49ers’ big win at New Orleans on Dec. 8.

The next day, after an MRI exam revealed a Grade 2 strain of the muscle, coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Sherman was likely to be out “a couple of weeks.”

Sherman did not play in a 29-22 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, watching from the sideline as the 49ers failed to stop Atlanta’s game-winning drive. But he is practicing again.

“I just play through,” Sherman explained. “At the end of the day, like I told myself, if you can walk, you can play. If I can walk, I can get to full speed. Now, if I ever felt like a detriment to the team, couldn’t get to full speed or couldn’t function at a high level, I’d sit my behind down, because then I’m not helping anybody.”

In Sherman’s mind, the question of whether he’ll face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night has been settled.

Yet there is reason to wonder exactly how healthy Sherman is. The 49ers’ injury report currently has him in the Full Participation category. But at the very start of Wednesday’s practice, at least, Sherman stood to the side, talking to coaches, while the defensive backs went through noncontact drills.

“I’ll be out there on Saturday,” he said to reporters. “There’s no question. There’s nothing I need to show ’em. I’ve gone through practice. Today we had full-speed practice. No tweaks, nothing to be scared about.”

So yes, Sherman will almost certainly play against the Rams.

But should he? It’s one of the oldest dilemmas in sports.

There is no doubt Sherman is one of the 49ers’ top defensive players. He was just voted to his fifth Pro Bowl, and it wasn’t based only on reputation. Heading into the Los Angeles game, Pro Football Focus has Sherman with a coverage grade of 88.7 this season — the fourth highest of his career. He made the scouting service’s unofficial Pro Bowl squad.

But is a diminished Richard Sherman better than a fully healthy (a phrase defined loosely at this point of an NFL season) Emmanuel Moseley or Ahkello Witherspoon? It’s hard to answer that without knowing exactly how diminished the 31-year-old is. And in the secretive world of the NFL, and the injury- resistant mind of Sherman, that’s nearly impossible to know.

Making it all murkier are the demands that professional sports, and particularly the NFL, place upon athletes. An injured player is a worthless player in this business, and will be treated accordingly. Hence, the incentive to play if humanly possible, no matter what that might mean for your ability to walk or bend without pain when you’re 50.

There are other incentives for Sherman to play this week. They are codified in his contract.

Sherman, representing himself in his free-agent negotiations with the 49ers in 2018, built a bunch of incentives into the deal. That Pro Bowl nod earned him $1 million this year and another $1 million bump in base salary next year. He’ll get an additional $2 million if he is voted to the Associated Press All-Pro team. Sherman has playtime incentives, too. Every time he’s on the active 46-man roster for a game this season, he gets another $125,000.

Sherman insisted that will not factor into the calculation of whether he can go against the Rams.

“There’s no incentive in terms of financial for me to, like, ‘Oh, man, I gotta come back and get this amount of money,’” Sherman said, noting that he met with 49ers general manager John Lynch early this year to discuss just that. “It’s always what’s best for the team, honestly. I’m a football player, and we worked hard to get in the position we’re in. And I want to be part of that journey. I want to help us win.”

In this context, I’m kind of glad Sherman hasn’t played more this season. He missed the opening game at Tampa Bay, too, and came off the field toward the end of a couple one-sided games. It makes a difference for him, because another of those contract incentives says he gets an additional $1 million if he plays at least 90% of the 49ers’ defensive snaps in 2019.

With two games remaining, Sherman is at just under 78%. There’s no way he can get to 90 by the end of the regular season.

I don’t mean to take money off the table for Sherman and his family. It just seems like getting a banged-up player healthy for the game is a complicated-enough decision without a million-dollar check hanging in the balance.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

