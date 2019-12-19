Barber: 49ers' Sherman willing himself into lineup vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA — Richard Sherman is what we call a “truth teller,” an athlete who is confident enough and outspoken enough to say what’s on his mind, no matter how it might be received by his employers or his fan base.

There may be an exception to that rule. Sherman isn’t necessarily to be believed when it comes to his own health.

The veteran 49ers cornerback is, in some ways, a conundrum. He is a vocal advocate for the rights of athletes, and especially the rights of his fellow NFL players. He pounds a relentless drumbeat for player safety. As just one example, Sherman scolded the league earlier this season for continuing to schedule games on Thursday night.

But what about his own player safety? Is Sherman an advocate for that, too?

“Sometimes as a staff we almost have to protect them from them,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “If Sherman’s healthy, he’ll roll.”

Or perhaps even if he isn’t. In 2016, Sherman suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his MCL, one of the ligaments that stabilizes the knee. Everyone expected him to be out several weeks, and perhaps the remainder of that season. He didn’t miss a game. In fact, Sherman refused even to wear a brace the following week, because his Seahawks were facing New England and Tom Brady that Sunday.

As Sherman told Bleacher Report five months ago, “If people understood what I was built of, there wouldn’t be a lot of questions.” Asked to elaborate on what that construction material was, he said, “(Bleep) they don’t make no more.”

Sherman is hurt now, too, at least to some extent. He strained his hamstring in the 49ers’ big win at New Orleans on Dec. 8.

The next day, after an MRI exam revealed a Grade 2 strain of the muscle, coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Sherman was likely to be out “a couple of weeks.”

Sherman did not play in a 29-22 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, watching from the sideline as the 49ers failed to stop Atlanta’s game-winning drive. But he is practicing again.

“I just play through,” Sherman explained. “At the end of the day, like I told myself, if you can walk, you can play. If I can walk, I can get to full speed. Now, if I ever felt like a detriment to the team, couldn’t get to full speed or couldn’t function at a high level, I’d sit my behind down, because then I’m not helping anybody.”

In Sherman’s mind, the question of whether he’ll face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night has been settled.

Yet there is reason to wonder exactly how healthy Sherman is. The 49ers’ injury report currently has him in the Full Participation category. But at the very start of Wednesday’s practice, at least, Sherman stood to the side, talking to coaches, while the defensive backs went through noncontact drills.

“I’ll be out there on Saturday,” he said to reporters. “There’s no question. There’s nothing I need to show ’em. I’ve gone through practice. Today we had full-speed practice. No tweaks, nothing to be scared about.”

So yes, Sherman will almost certainly play against the Rams.