Warriors' Klay Thompson gives fans his '10 Essentials' in GQ video

It looks like Klay Thompson has been keeping busy in spite of his ACL tear.

The Golden State Warriors' All-Star shooter, along with his No. 1 dog, Rocco, talked with GQ Sports about his life essentials in the appropriately named video, "10 Things Klay Thompson Can't Live Without."

Thompson, in a leather lounge chair, ticked off his favorites one by one, including his signature "KT 5" sneakers, his golf clubs, noise-canceling headphones and his boat.

Also on the list was "Washington Black," a book by Esi Edugyan recommended by his girlfriend, "BlacKkKlansman" actress Laura Harrier. Not on the list? Harrier, which she jokingly noted on Thompson's Instagram post about the video.

He also talked about a chess set, which he called the "greatest fan gift he's ever received," and something that has provided him with hours of fun for years, especially on the road and during the holidays.

See all of his must-haves in the video:





GQ's "10 Essentials" series also includes videos from other NBA stars like Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker, as well as other celebrities like "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon.