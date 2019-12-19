Subscribe

Sonoma Raceway to host NASCAR earlier in June

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 18, 2019, 11:15PM
Updated 42 minutes ago

Sonoma Raceway announced its 2020 schedule on events on Wednesday, revealing that the annual visit by NASCAR’s top drivers at the Toyota / Save Mart 350 will happen a week earlier than usual, this time in mid-June.

NASCAR’s top circuit will make one of its two annual stops at a road course when it comes to Sonoma on Sunday, June 14, the raceway revealed.

The track’s NASCAR weekend will begin that Friday, June 12, and continue up to race day with practices, qualifying and numerous related events.

Two weeks before that, the raceway will host its second Sonoma Speed Festival, from May 29-31, featuring vintage vehicles on the track.

Among other events, the NHRA’s hot rod weekend will return July 24-26 and the GT World Challenge America Series is scheduled for Aug. 7-9.

For more information, see sonomaraceway.com.

