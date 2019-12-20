Stanford women riding high in NCAA basketball

STANFORD — Coach Tara VanDerveer likes to downplay the long-term prospects of her top-ranked Stanford women’s basketball team.

After a sweeping 78-51 victory Wednesday night against No. 23 Tennessee, VanDerveer, a basketball Hall of Fame coach, offered a caveat.

“We’ve got a ways to go before we’re there,” she said.

VanDerveer, however, understands that she is managing a jump-shooting gold mine with three consecutive impressive recruiting classes, counting next season’s incoming freshmen.

“We’re sitting in water that is really rich,” VanDerveer said of what Stanford has to offer.

The Cardinal is sitting on top of the women’s basketball world with the rough-and-tumble Pac-12 Conference opening Jan. 3 at Maples Pavilion against Washington State.

It is difficult to see the team (10-0) escaping the conference schedule unscathed because the league’s depth matches that of the Stanford roster. But for now, Stanford deserves its No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll after dismantling Tennessee (8-2).

It is not because of a single player, either. It’s doubtful the Cardinal players will have a prominent place in the national awards selections at the season’s end. Instead, VanDerveer has a rotation that looks like a rapid-shuttle service. Ten players had substantial minutes against Tennessee, which is regrouping under first-year coach Kellie Harper.

Junior Kiana Williams led the Cardinal with 19 points and seven assists but she had help from sophomore Lexie Hull (11 points and eight rebounds) and 6-foot-5 freshman Ashten Prechtel (10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks).

VanDerveer said she loved how the players responded in the storied series against Tennessee, once the standard of women’s basketball under legendary coach Pat Summitt. It was the schools’ 37th meeting and put VanDerveer one victory closer to passing Summitt as the winningest coach in college women’s basketball history. VanDerveer now stands 22 victories short of Summitt’s record of 1,098 wins.

But who is counting individual records — or even rankings — when almost everything is going so smoothly?

“Our team stepped up to the challenge,” VanDerveer said. “We took care of the ball better. We had everyone contribute. We were able to play tag-team. But Ki (Williams) was the key.”

Williams, a 5-8 point guard, has taken over the leadership of the team while senior Dijonai Carrington has been out since Nov. 24 because of a sore left knee. Carrington’s absence underscores the Cardinal’s strength: It does not rely on a singular presence to win.

Also out is Maya Dodson, a 6-1 junior who has not played this season with an undisclosed injury. The powerful post player missed 10 games last season with a left foot injury.

No season falls into place perfectly. But if Carrington and/or Dodson are healthy for the NCAA tournament in March, the Cardinal has a real chance to win its first national championship since 1992.

But Stanford continues to prosper even without the two strong upperclasswomen. The 6-foot Hull, all arms and legs, leads the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game average. She had a slow start as a freshman because of an injury but already is playing better than expected.

The same could be said about everyone. The players are fast and fluid. They are strong and dogged. They are morale-deflatingly accurate from the outside and look poised in the ball movement offense.