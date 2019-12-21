Analysis: At 100-year-mark, NFL hotter than ever

The NFL looks remarkably spry at 100 years old.

The game is still spectacularly popular across bipartisan lines in the United States. An array of problems threatens its future — from how it deals with domestic violence to the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick to the concussion crisis to a cord-cutting population migrating away from traditional television. But the league remains enormously popular across lines of gender, race, age, class and even politics, and NFL games remain pretty much the only sure thing for high ratings on the networks’ schedules — in 2018, they accounted for 34 of the top 50 broadcasts.

That popularity is easy to see in economic terms: The value of the average NFL franchise is now $2.86 billion, according to Forbes, up more than sixfold in the last 20 years. Indeed, with the exception of Disney’s assorted properties, no cultural product unites Americans the way the NFL does.

It may feel as if the NFL has always been this powerful. But for much of its early existence, pro football was a niche, regional sport that did not take root nationally until the late 1950s. (The acknowledged starting point of the sport as we know it was the so-called Greatest Game Ever Played, the 1958 championship battle between the Baltimore Colts and the New York Giants, which went to a sudden-death overtime while being broadcast to a huge television audience.) In 1965, the Harris Poll found that pro football had replaced baseball as the country’s favorite sport. It has not relinquished that place since.

That enduring popularity speaks to the way the game taps into deep and abiding strains of dominant American culture. The NFL appeals, paradoxically, both to the American veneration of toughness and to the American love of organization and management. Walter Camp, the father of the game, wanted to make players “exercise equally their minds and bodies,” demanding both physical sacrifice and careful tactical planning. So he constructed a sport that is at once incredibly violent and tightly organized, and in that sense thoroughly American.

Football is the most collectivist of sports, seemingly at odds with American individualism, but the United States has always been a nation of joiners and a country in thrall to the idea of team. The NFL has managed to strike a balance between those poles: celebrating teams’ combined effort while elevating individual stars (these days, almost always quarterbacks).

Towing the line

Over the years, the NFL has kept the game in line with the sensibilities of the most valued U.S. consumer (an ideal that has always favored straight white men), consciously emphasizing different aspects of the game in different periods. Today that means focusing on the wide-open passing game and the talents of young, dynamic quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. But in the 1950s and 1960s, Americans were worried that the postwar boom had made the country soft, that they were being eclipsed by the Soviet Union. So football generally, and pro football specifically, helped reassure the country that American men were not mollycoddled softies. It’s no coincidence that hard-hitting players like Ray Nitschke and Deacon Jones became stars in this era, or that the greatest offensive player of the time (and arguably of all time), Jim Brown, was often described as a “punishing” runner.