Subscribe

49ers to face Rams team on the rebound

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
December 20, 2019, 9:17PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SANTA CLARA — Not the same old Rams.

These Rams play differently than the bunch the 49ers pounded 20-7 back in October. That bunch had lost three games in a row and seemed lifeless. This bunch has won three of their past five games and seem reinvigorated, although they lost last week to the Dallas Cowboys by 23 points.

“Over this last month, they’ve been playing as good of football as anyone in the league,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said about the Rams. “The Sunday game got a little out of hand, but they had a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense before that.”

The Rams’ roster looks decidedly different than it did just two months ago, because they’ve both added and lost quality players since then. The Rams will present a brand-new challenge to the 49ers.

Here are the five new faces the Niners must watch out for in Saturday night’s game.

1. CB Jalen Ramsey

Two days after the 49ers beat the Rams, the Rams shook up their team by trading two first-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Before the trade, the Rams’ No. 1 cornerback was Marcus Peters, but they traded him to the Ravens the same day the Rams got Ramsey.

Peters and Ramsey are different types of corners. Peters takes more chances, intercepts more passes and gives up more big plays. Ramsey is big, strong and intimidating. Quarterbacks rarely throw in his direction.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Jimmy Garoppolo said of Ramsey. “He doesn’t make any throws easy for you. He challenges everything. He’s long. He really does a good job.”

Ramsey usually shuts down the opponent’s best wide receiver. Last week, he shut down Amari Cooper, held him to just one catch for 19 yards. This week, Ramsey probably will cover Emmanuel Sanders, so Sanders might have a tough game.

On third downs, when there’s no threat of a run play, Ramsey probably will cover George Kittle. So Kittle might have a tough game, too.

The 49ers’ offense needs to work around Ramsey. No reason to go right at him.

2. CB Darious Williams/ CB David Long Jr.

One of those two will replace Troy Hill as the Rams’ No. 2 cornerback. Hill will miss the game with a thumb injury.

Williams was an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has played just 107 defensive snaps this season. He stepped into the starting lineup last week after Hill went down and gave up a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 when targeted.

Long Jr. is a rookie third-round pick who has played even less than Williams this season — only 57 defensive snaps. He didn’t even suit up for last week’s game. The Rams left him inactive. That’s how much confidence they have in him.

Rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel should eat those two alive.

3. OLB Clay Matthews

Matthews, a 33-year-old linebacker, still rushes the quarterback well. He has eight sacks this season — third-most on the Rams behind Dante Fowler (nine sacks) and Aaron Donald (11 sacks). Those three form an elite pass-rushing trio.

But the Rams can’t stop the run, partially because of Matthews. He has missed a whopping 11 tackles. The first time the 49ers played the Rams, the 49ers averaged only 2.4 yards per carry. But Matthews had a broken jaw and didn’t play.

The past four weeks with Matthews — one quarter of the season — the Rams have given up 182 rushing yards per game, an exorbitant amount.

Advantage: 49ers.

4. TE Tyler Higbee

He started earlier this season against the 49ers, but caught only three passes for 25 yards. Higbee wasn’t integral to the Rams offense back then.

Now, he’s their big-play receiver. The past three weeks, he has gained 111 receiving yards per game.

“They’re doing a good job just getting him involved in the game plan,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “They’re making it a point to give him the football. We have to be aware of where he is and understand that he’s not just a decoy. Him and Jared Goff have a good relationship and they’re playing very well together.”

Goff’s quarterback rating is 104.9 when targeting Higbee. The 49ers need a plan to stop him.

And they can’t expect backup strong safety Marcell Harris to be the stopper. Harris gave up the game-losing touchdown last week to Julio Jones and has struggled big time since Jaquiski Tartt broke his ribs.

The 49ers should double-cover Higbee as much as possible.

5. RB Todd Gurley

He missed the first game against the 49ers with a thigh contusion.

Gurley is the Rams’ identity. Everything on offense goes through him. When he plays well, they usually win. When he struggles, they typically lose.

The past two seasons, Gurley played well — he averaged 4.8 yards per carry. But this season, he mostly has not played well, and is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.

“What they’re trying to do, it’s obvious from a philosophical standpoint,” Saleh said. “They are still predicated on the run. I know they haven’t had a ton of success, but they’re still going to try and run the football.”

The Rams will continue to feed Gurley the ball even though he has an arthritic left knee and rarely makes strong cuts on his left leg anymore. He usually runs into defenders and goes down. Teams don’t fear him like they used to, and the Rams don’t have a suitable replacement for him.

So no, they’re not the same old Rams. But the result should be same old, same old when they face the 49ers for the second time.

Final score: 49ers 35, Rams 20.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine