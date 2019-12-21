49ers to face Rams team on the rebound

SANTA CLARA — Not the same old Rams.

These Rams play differently than the bunch the 49ers pounded 20-7 back in October. That bunch had lost three games in a row and seemed lifeless. This bunch has won three of their past five games and seem reinvigorated, although they lost last week to the Dallas Cowboys by 23 points.

“Over this last month, they’ve been playing as good of football as anyone in the league,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said about the Rams. “The Sunday game got a little out of hand, but they had a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense before that.”

The Rams’ roster looks decidedly different than it did just two months ago, because they’ve both added and lost quality players since then. The Rams will present a brand-new challenge to the 49ers.

Here are the five new faces the Niners must watch out for in Saturday night’s game.

1. CB Jalen Ramsey

Two days after the 49ers beat the Rams, the Rams shook up their team by trading two first-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Before the trade, the Rams’ No. 1 cornerback was Marcus Peters, but they traded him to the Ravens the same day the Rams got Ramsey.

Peters and Ramsey are different types of corners. Peters takes more chances, intercepts more passes and gives up more big plays. Ramsey is big, strong and intimidating. Quarterbacks rarely throw in his direction.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Jimmy Garoppolo said of Ramsey. “He doesn’t make any throws easy for you. He challenges everything. He’s long. He really does a good job.”

Ramsey usually shuts down the opponent’s best wide receiver. Last week, he shut down Amari Cooper, held him to just one catch for 19 yards. This week, Ramsey probably will cover Emmanuel Sanders, so Sanders might have a tough game.

On third downs, when there’s no threat of a run play, Ramsey probably will cover George Kittle. So Kittle might have a tough game, too.

The 49ers’ offense needs to work around Ramsey. No reason to go right at him.

2. CB Darious Williams/ CB David Long Jr.

One of those two will replace Troy Hill as the Rams’ No. 2 cornerback. Hill will miss the game with a thumb injury.

Williams was an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has played just 107 defensive snaps this season. He stepped into the starting lineup last week after Hill went down and gave up a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 when targeted.

Long Jr. is a rookie third-round pick who has played even less than Williams this season — only 57 defensive snaps. He didn’t even suit up for last week’s game. The Rams left him inactive. That’s how much confidence they have in him.

Rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel should eat those two alive.

3. OLB Clay Matthews

Matthews, a 33-year-old linebacker, still rushes the quarterback well. He has eight sacks this season — third-most on the Rams behind Dante Fowler (nine sacks) and Aaron Donald (11 sacks). Those three form an elite pass-rushing trio.

But the Rams can’t stop the run, partially because of Matthews. He has missed a whopping 11 tackles. The first time the 49ers played the Rams, the 49ers averaged only 2.4 yards per carry. But Matthews had a broken jaw and didn’t play.