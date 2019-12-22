Subscribe

Nevius: With no future in Oakland, was it time for Raiders to go?

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 21, 2019, 8:45PM
The Oakland Raiders are extinct. They no longer exist. You’ve heard of a man without a country? This is a team without a city. The final home game was last Sunday.

Now they are the zombie Raiders, running out the pointless string, with two more games on the road. Where’s the hometown now? Las Vegas?

So, dutifully, we spent last weekend decrying the injustice of it all. It was utterly unfair that Oakland, which supported its Raiders fervently from the inception, would be jilted again.

And that’s true on one level.

But after watching videos of the end of that last game, with the fans booing and throwing stuff on the field, you have to think.

Maybe it was time for a divorce.

Let’s be honest — at this point, the relationship was never going to work. The Raiders and Oakland broke up, reconciled and it still ended in bitter departure. And we know exactly who is at fault. Everybody.

There is blame in every direction. It begins with the Raiders, who bolster the theory: If you consistently behave in a callous and selfish way, sooner or later, karma is going to bite you.

The storied franchise isn’t exactly departing in a blaze of glory. They wrapped things up for the home fans with a fourth consecutive defeat. The playoffs are a pipe dream. They have stuck the city with some $60 million in debt. And now the surging 49ers have revived the old fear that the Raiders were just the junior varsity in the Bay Area.

And of course, they didn’t help themselves. Graceless Mark Davis couldn’t manage a little empathy for the fans, even when it was teed up for him. Asked before the last game if he felt “nostalgic,” Davis replied, “Nah. I went through this in ’82.” Because it is all about you, Mark.

There are also some inconvenient truths. No one has to tell you what a concrete ashtray the Oakland Coliseum is. Dated, crumbling and butt ugly, it is surely the worst facility in professional sports.

It is certainly the only one left that had the baseball infield in the middle of the gridiron for the start of the season. And just FYI, the days when a major league infield had a layer of soft sand are gone. Today’s infield is as hard as a brick and rough as a rasp.

“It’s a classic look,” cornerback Daryl Worley said. “But for your skin and your health, it’s not good.”

So, you can bet the players were not big fans of the place, either.

And what were the chances that the Raiders were going to get a new stadium? Zero, ranging to sub-zero. Oakland can’t put together a baseball park, even when the high sheriffs of Major League Baseball warn them they are going to lose the A’s.

So the Raiders went to Las Vegas, also known as “someplace crazy enough to build a shiny, modern white elephant of a football stadium.” As the 49ers are learning in Santa Clara, football stadiums are not just expensive, they have limited uses.

If you build a new one, you better hope you’re going to be put in the Super Bowl rotation, which is the real payoff. With what they are spending out in the desert, and with its entertainment options, Las Vegas might be that kind of facility.

Whatever. The point is, Oakland — which never hosted a Super Bowl — couldn’t offer a stadium. Las Vegas did. So there’s a certain cruel logic to the Raiders move.

And finally, that whole Black Hole vibe was played out. The Raiders last won a Super Bowl in 1984, during the Los Angeles years. The two wins before that were in 1977 and 1981.

I wasn’t here in ’77, but I was in ’81. And I don’t remember a bunch of crazy, look-at-me costumes in the stands. Or to put it another way, when the Raiders were an elite franchise, the craziest outfits I saw were from Al Davis’ salute-to-Elvis collection. I never noticed anyone wearing black face paint with metal spikes stuck on his head.

At this point, the outfits are trending toward self-parody. I never understood the guy in the gorilla suit. And why is someone wearing a Grinch costume?

Yet at every game a TV reporter would pay a visit to the wacky Black Hole. And fans in makeup and stage props would howl and rage for the camera. That Black Hole, it’s crazy.

By the way, it was still a rough crowd. Everybody said you’d be fine if you wore your Chiefs jersey to a game, but I wouldn’t have recommended it.

Admittedly, I have a bias. Back in the ’80s I drove my wife’s brand-new car to a game. When I parked, some tailgaters recognized me and made a few cracks, and I gave them a wave. Because it is all good-natured fun, right? And when I got back after the game, my wife’s new car had several thousand dollars’ worth of damage. Oh, those zany Raider fans.

So I’m just going to say, it’s rough that the Raiders are leaving Oakland. And it has to be hard for the fans and loyal supporters.

But in a lot of ways, it was time.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

