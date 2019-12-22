Subscribe

Barber: After 15 games, Seattle still looms for 49ers

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 21, 2019, 11:49PM
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers have been stuck on a hamster wheel for the past month and a half. They keep running and running, and occasionally stumbling, but the scenery doesn’t change. It’s still a view of Mount Rainier from the inside of a very small wheel

And nothing about Saturday night’s dramatic 34-31 win against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium changes that.

Remember when the Niners’ suffered their first loss of the season, falling in overtime to the Seahawks here on Nov. 11? That reckoning was a strong signal that the season would somehow come down to the rematch at Seattle in the final game of the regular season. San Francisco was still in first place at the time, but led the Seahawks by just by half a game.

Since then, the 49ers have strapped themselves in for a roller coaster ride through the schedule. After beating Arizona, they played that murderous three-game stretch, by some measures the toughest late-season gauntlet in NFL history.

They beat the Packers handily, a signature win against a Hall of Fame quarterback, and Seattle was still right there, one game behind with the potential to win the NFC West on a tiebreaker if they could sweep the 49ers. The Niners then lost at Baltimore, on a field goal with 3 seconds left, in what might have been the biggest game of the 2019 NFL regular season. It was a crushing blow. Except it didn’t mean too terribly much, because the 49ers and Seahawks remained tied.

The following week, the 49ers scored their most memorable win in years, edging the playoff-bound Saints 48-46 in New Orleans. To sweeten the pot, Seattle lost to the Rams that day. But in the wide view, there wasn’t that much gained. The Niners had taken a one-game lead in the division; the Seahawks could still best them with a Week 17 win.

The exhausted 49ers then stumbled against the underdog Falcons at Levi’s a week ago, while the Seahawks outlasted the Panthers. Another setback. Sort of. The two NFC West rivals were tied again. Not much had changed.

This was the backdrop for Saturday’s game against Los Angeles, which turned out to be a classic.

The 49ers were outgained 395-334. They fell behind 14-3, 21-10 and, later, 28-24. Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked six times. But the Niners persevered, converting a pair of third-and-16 plays and driving 60 yards in the final 2:30 to win on Robbie Gould’s 33-yard field goal as time expired.

Epic. Inspirational. But merely prelude to the Showdown in Seattle, the game that has been looming like a distant, foreboding tower for six weeks.

“It’s gonna be a huge game,” veteran left tackle Joe Staley said after helping to beat the Rams. “Everybody knows how hard it is to play there, and the atmosphere they have. But I look at what we’ve been able to do this whole, entire season. Just as hard of an atmosphere at New Orleans, and we were able to really operate on offense. We came away with a huge win in that game. We have a lot of experience, and a lot of guys who just don’t know any better.”

More of the latter, really. Staley is one of only three players in Santa Clara who remember the heyday of the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry in 2012 and 2013, and the other two, cornerback Richard Sherman and offensive lineman Mike Person, recall it from the Seattle perspective. Person was a bit player on those Seahawks teams. So really, Staley and Sherman are the only guys in the locker room here with vivid memories of that battleground.

It was something to behold. The intensity of the Harbaugh-Carroll rivalry … the emergence of Russell Wilson and Colin Kaepernick … Sherman shouting about Michael Crabtree after some perceived slight … Seattle fans throwing popcorn at the wounded NaVorro Bowman … and the feeling that whoever came out on top in the NFC West was a frontrunner for the Super Bowl.

I don’t know if we’re quite there yet, but we’re close. The crowd at CenturyLink Field will be bananas next weekend. And the stakes will be huge (no matter what the Seahawks do against Arizona on Sunday). For the 49ers, the difference between a win and a loss in Seattle will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC — offering a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs — and the No. 5 seed, meaning the prospect of a succession of road games as a wild-card team.

Honestly, a 12-3 team shouldn’t be in this precarious position. But the 49ers are, thanks to the Seahawks.

The Niners have already far exceeded expectations this season, taking a giant leap in Kyle Shanahan’s third year as head coach. But reputations aren’t created in the regular season. If Shanahan and his players are to build a true legacy here, it will come via truly crucial games. Like postseason games. Or a Week 17 fight for the division title.

“That’s everything. That’s what you play football for,” 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “These are the games that you all dream about when you’re a kid.”

As defensive tackle Sheldon Day said, “Oh man, it’d be huge, especially for this organization, and the battles they’ve had over the years with Seattle.”

Home playoff games are a big enough incentive for a football team. But getting that first-round bye might be the bigger prize for the 49ers. They are hurt and worn down. You can see it in the way they have played the past two weeks, especially on the depleted offensive and defensive lines. And you can hear it in the weariness in the voice of someone like Staley in the postgame locker room.

Even the one extra day off the 49ers get this week, thanks to the Saturday game, will be appreciated.

“Just one more day of recovery for your body,” Staley said. “Helps me, being an older guy. Takes my body a little bit longer to bounce back from games now.”

Staley was one of several 49ers who insisted they weren’t thinking much about the Seahawks over the previous six weeks. I believe them. Football is built on a fierce weekly cycle, and even a rolling team like the 49ers can’t afford to overlook the immediate challenge. So no, I don’t think the 49ers were daydreaming of Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner when they should have been getting for ready for, say, the Ravens.

“I don’t think anyone’s looking ahead,” Staley said. “We had so much to do and take care of before we got to that point. No, I don’t think we were ever looking ahead. But now we can.”

Now they can. Now we all can focus 100% on 49ers-vs.-Seahawks. As it should be. As we knew all along would be the case.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com.

