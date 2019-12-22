Prep basketball: Analy boys take 3rd in Brett Callan Memorial Tournament

With no local teams in Saturday’s championship game in the 14th annual Brett Callan Memorial Tournament, the spotlight was on the third-place game between Analy and tournament host Casa Grande.

The visiting Tigers (7-5) prevailed 57-53 over the Gauchos (3-6) by winning the fourth quarter 22-16 to overcome a two-point deficit at the end of the third quarter.

“In the fourth quarter, we executed on offense and we contained Casa’s best scorers. Down the stretch we executed our game plan a little bit better. We used our strength and speed to our advantage,” Analy coach Jason Carpenter said. “It was a good all-around team performance against a tough and scrappy Casa team on their own court.”

Analy was led by Kevin Wagner (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Sage Boek (11 points, 7 assists). Both players were named to the all-tournament team. Teammates Antonio Sanchez (11 points) and Hayden Davison (11 points, 4-4 in fourth quarter free-throws) added extra firepower for the Tigers. Davison also spearheaded the Tigers’ defensive effort.

The Gauchos won the long-range shooting battle, hitting six three-pointers to Analy’s three.

Casa Grande was led by Sonny Gigliotti with 17 points and Dominic McHale (all-tournament team) with 12 points.

The tournament is played annually in remembrance of former Gaucho player Brett Callan, who died as a passenger in a car accident at 16 years old in 2004. Previous Casa Grande coach James Forni started the tournament in Callan’s honor. Forni passed away of cancer in 2015 at age 36. Chris Gutendorf, who played for Forni and was teammates with Callan, is the current coach of Casa Grande.

“Everybody knows this tournament is about a little more than just basketball, it’s just got more meaning,” tournament director Rick Duarte said. “The strong suit of our tournament is our hospitality. We always get compliments that it is a well-run tournament.”

MONTGOMERY 61, WASHINGTON 46

In the consolation bracket championship, the Vikings (6-4) relied on a 22-12 edge in the third quarter as the catalyst to defeat the Eagles (2-8) of San Francisco.

Montgomery, last year’s tournament champ, exploited its substantial size advantage to prosper in the key throughout the game.

“We had a size advantage. A lot of our interior players had success,” Montgomery coach Zac Tiedeman said. “We were getting good looks on the perimeter because of our inside presence.”

The Vikings led 29-19 at halftime and came out firing on all cylinders to start the second half.

Montgomery was led by all-tournament team picks Nolan Bessire (18 points, 6 rebounds) and Jack Svoma (10 points, 4 rebounds).

Washington was paced by Ray Goda (all-tournament team) with 11 points and Wallace Caelen with 11 points.

CREDO 66, ST. VINCENT 46

In the seventh-place game in the consolation bracket, the Gryphons (8-5) took advantage of a depleted Mustangs squad (4-8) that was missing three starters due to injuries.

Credo had a height advantage inside and a depth advantage on the bench against an undermanned Mustangs crew. St. Vincent hung tough for three quarters and only trailed 46-43 going into the fourth quarter before Credo exploded offensively to win the quarter 20-3 for the win.

Avital Stopeck (all-tournament team) scored 17 points to led the Gryphons. Oliver Abrams added 13 points and Satchel Sevenau had 11 points.

George Bunting paced St. Vincent with 9 points.

DEL CAMPO 72, URBAN 67

In the tournament championship, the Cougars (11-3) of Fair Oaks pulled out the victory by winning the fourth quarter 21-12. The Blues (7-2) of San Francisco ended the third quarter up 55-51 but failed to shut the door.

Del Campo was led by tournament MVP Cameron Niles with 22 points.