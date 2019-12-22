College basketball roundup: Stanford, San Francisco men both win

Jerod Haase believes Stanford is getting close to becoming an elite defensive team. With an up-and-down offense still searching for consistency, that’s critical for the Cardinal, who are off to their best start in more than a decade.

Tyrell Terry scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half in his return following a one-game absence and Stanford went on a big run late to pull away and beat San Diego 62-59 in the Al Attles Classic in San Francisco on Saturday.

Oscar da Silva added 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Cardinal (11-1) extended their best start since 2008-09, when they also opened the season 11-1.

They’ve done it primarily behind a defense that went into the game holding opponents to 38% shooting.

“The reality is that’s who we are, and if that breaks down our product is going to be what we want,” Haase said. “We have to be a defensive-minded team. We have to become an elite defensive team, and in some ways we’re working toward that. Without that we’re just another team out there. We’re getting closer.”

Joey Calcaterra scored 17 points for San Diego (6-8). Marion Humphrey added 16 points. The Toreros had won three straight.

Stanford won despite trailing most of the first half and matching its season-worst of 20 turnovers overall.

Terry made three 3-pointers in the second half and scored on a reverse layup to cap an 11-0 run that put Stanford ahead 56-44. Da Silva had four points as part of the surge and finished with 10 in the second half.

After Terry’s second 3 of the second half, the freshman turned to the Cardinal bench and pumped his fist.

Stanford led at halftime despite a sloppy first half. The Cardinal turned the ball over 10 times and couldn’t get much going offensively until Spencer Jones and Terry made back-to-back 3-pointers after San Diego went ahead 24-16.

SAN FRANCISCO 93, UC DAVIS 84

Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points as San Francisco beat visiting UC Davis on Saturday. Charles Minlend, Josh Kunen and Jimbo Lull added 16 points apiece for the Dons. Minlend also had seven assists for the Dons, while Kunen posted seven rebounds and five assists.

San Francisco (10-3) posted a season-high 24 assists. The Dons put up 60 points in the second half, also a season high.

Joe Mooney had 22 points for the Aggies (5-9). Ezra Manjon added 17 points. Elijah Pepper had 11 points and six rebounds.

San Francisco plays Fresno State on the road on Monday. UC Davis matches up against New Mexico on the road next Sunday.

NO. 18 VILLANOVA 56, NO. 1 KANSAS 55

Jermaine Samuels hit a winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left to lead No. 18 Villanova to victory on Saturday over visiting Kansas, the latest No. 1 to fall this season.

The Jayhawks (9-2) had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83. Get ready for a sixth when the Top 25 is released Monday.

The Wildcats (9-2) finally nudged ahead in a back-and-forth game in the final seconds. Samuels hit the 3 to make it 56-55, but Collin Gillespie was whistled for a foul and KU’s Devon Dotson missed his game-tying free throw.