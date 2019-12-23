Subscribe

Sharks lose to Vegas, losing streak hits three

JOSH DUBOW
ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 22, 2019, 10:03PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN JOSE — Shea Theodore scored the tiebreaking goal with 11:55 remaining in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the struggling San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Sunday night for their ninth win in 13 games.

Paul Stastny and Jonathan Marchessault also scored, and Malcolm Subban made 37 saves to keep the Golden Knights tied for first place in the Pacific Division with Arizona.

Logan Couture scored for the Sharks, who lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Aaron Dell made 34 saves for San Jose, which has lost three consecutive games.

The Sharks weathered a storm early in the third period, icing the puck four times in a span of 48 seconds, before putting pressure on for the tying goal.

Brent Burns skated around the net on a power move and fed Couture on the other side for a one-timer and his 12th goal of the season.

Dell then made big stops on William Carrier and Brayden McNabb on one sequence to preserve the tie and earn a loud ovation from a fan base that has been waiting for top-notch goalie play all season.

But that didn’t last long as Theodore beat Dell with a wrist shot from the circle to make it 2-1 moments later.

Vegas added an insurance goal late in the period after Reilly Smith beat Erik Karlsson on a rush and fed Marchessault in the slot.

The final regular-season meeting between the Pacific Division rivals got off to a tight, defensive start with only a handful of scoring chances in the first two periods.

Nicolas Hague had a shot for Vegas deflect off both posts and out in the first period. Hague, who also hit the crossbar, is still seeking his first career goal.

Dell robbed Mark Stone with a glove save on a power play just moments after Subban stopped Evander Kane on a 2-on-1 at the other end.

Joe Thornton then had two good chances in the second for his first goal of the season but was stopped twice by Subban.

The Knights finally broke through late in the second when Alex Tuch found Stastny in the slot for his ninth of the season.

Vegas nearly added to that but Dell covered up a puck on the goal line as San Jose defenseman Brenden Dillon got into a scuffle with Ryan Reaves.

Notes

Tuch got his 100th career point with his assist on Stastny’s goal. … Tomas Hertl assisted on Couture’s goal and has points in six straight games.

Up next

Golden Knights: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Sharks: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine